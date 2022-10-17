Read full article on original website
Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo
Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Stereogum
Watch Demi Lovato Cover Goo Goo Dolls‘ “Iris” With John Rzeznik
Demi Lovato has been covering Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” at most of her recent shows, usually mashing it up with her own similar-sounding track “4 EVER 4 ME.” Last night, Lovato performed at the Beacon Theater in New York, and the pop star brought out Goo Goo Dolls’ very own John Rzeznik to sing it alongside her.
Stereogum
Okay Kaya – “Inside Of A Plum”
In a couple weeks, Kaya Wilkins is releasing her third album as Okay Kaya, SAP. She’s shared “Spinal Tap” and “Jolene From Her Own Perspective” from it so far, and today she’s back with a new one, “Inside Of A Plum,” which has strings and overlapping vocals and was inspired by ketamine therapy. “The doctor said ketamine treatment could interrupt behavioral patterns by growing new literal physical branches in your brain, providing cognitive flexibility,” Wilkins said. “My doctor described the brain as a snow globe and the treatment as a fresh layer of snow enabling new slopes. Mood-riding.” Watch a video, which used DALL·E 2 – OpenAI in collaboration with Austin Lee, below.
Stereogum
Joni Mitchell Is Playing Her First Proper Concert In 20 Years
Earlier this year, Joni Mitchell returned to the stage for the first time in nearly a decade. Up until this past spring, the legendary singer and songwriter had barely appeared in public since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015. But at this year’s pre-Grammys MusiCares Person Of The Year gala, Mitchell, who was being honored that night, got up onstage to join in on two songs. Then, this past summer, Mitchell played a surprise set at the Newport Folk Festival. She had an all-star backup band, but she sang lead and even played guitar; it was her first full set since 2000. Next summer, Joni Mitchell will do it again. This time, it won’t be a surprise.
Stereogum
Lil Ugly Mane – “Split Ends”
Ever since dropping his 2021 self-released album Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern, SoundCloud rap leader Lil Ugly Mane has been releasing a series of one-off singles via Bandcamp. We wrote about “Pink & Rose” and “Easy Prey” earlier this month, and now the Richmond rapper is back with a lo-fi track called “Split Ends.” Over hazy tambourine, piano, drum machines, and handclaps, Lil Ugly Mane sings about feeling intrigued by someone new: “I wanna know who I’m standing behind/ If it’s hard to decide I could make up your mind/ I could collapse any moment/ Deep down I know that you’re mine.” Listen below via Bandcamp.
Stereogum
Tegan And Sara – “Smoking Weed Alone”
Tegan And Sara’s new album Crybaby is out in a couple days. They’ve shared a good chunk of singles from it already — “Fucking Up What Matters,” “Yellow,” “Faded Like A Feeling,” and “I Can’t Grow Up” — and today they’re back with one more advance track, “Smoking Weed Alone.”
Stereogum
Damon Albarn Sang “Tomorrow Comes Today” In A Danny DeVito Squid Hat At Last Night’s Gorillaz Show
Anything can happen at a Gorillaz show — it is, after all, a band fronted by multiple cartoon characters — but one might not expect this. During last night’s show in Georgia, Damon Albarn acquired a special hat from the audience, and wore it while singing “Tomorrow Comes Today.” The hat in question? Well, it was a combination of a squid and a photo of Danny DeVito. If a Reddit comment is to be believed, the owners of the hat “got it at six flags and got the crowd to pass it up to Damon.” Why not? Here are some photos and videos:
Stereogum
PONY – “French Class”
Toronto’s PONY — aka Sam Bielanski and partner/collaborator Pretty Matty — have released a smattering of dreamy singles this year following last year’s debut LP, TV Baby. “Did It Again” and “Peach” were both instantly catchy fuzz-pop gems. PONY’s latest offering, “French Class,” is similarly infectious even as it dips into a different style. Bielanski’s vocal reminds me of Kylie Minogue as she lilts over a mid-tempo drum machine and tinkling keys. “My heart breaks/ With every breath they take/ ‘Cause I know I know they’ll never be mine,” she sighs. Listen to this yearning alt-pop bop — which also has a music video — below.
Stereogum
Trapland Pat – “Vibes”
Back in June, the rising South Florida rapper Trapland Pat released his major-label debut, Trapnificent. Today, he’s back with his first new single since then, “Vibes,” which breezes along on some grooving bass and horn blasts. Watch a video for it below.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Stream The New Sleater-Kinney Tribute Album Feat. Low, St. Vincent, Wilco, & More
Sleater-Kinney’s Dig Me Out tribute album — celebrating the seminal record’s 25th anniversary — is finally out. Announced earlier in the year, Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album features lots of different artists — Wilco, St. Vincent, Low, Courtney Barnett, the Linda Lindas, and more — covering a bunch of songs from the original.
Stereogum
Stream Knifeplay’s Spectacular New Album Animal Drowning
What a week for inventive Philadelphia bands dropping albums outside the standard Friday release cycle. Monday it was woozy surrealists They Are Gutting A Body Of Water with Lucky Styles. Today it’s recent Band To Watch honorees Knifeplay with sophomore LP Animal Drowning, one of this year’s best releases in any genre.
Stereogum
Stream Taylor Swift’s New Album Midnights
The clock has struck midnight, and the new Taylor Swift album is out. Midnights, Swift’s 10th studio album (not counting re-recordings), is billed as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life” and “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.” It’s a largely electronic affair, like a more low-key 1989 or folklore with the acoustic guitars swapped out for synthesizers. It finds Swift firing off memorable lines and painting scenes in a way that will send her Swifties into full-on pin-board detective mode.
Stereogum
Tanukichan – “Make Believe”
Bay Area musician Hannah van Loon started putting out music as Tanukichan back in 2016, and Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear has been involved in the project since the beginning, releasing it via his Company Records label and producing the Radiolove EP and its full-length follow-up Sundays. Today, Tanukichan are back with a fuzzy and melodic new single called “Make Believe,” which is once again a collaboration between van Loon and Toro Y Moi.
Stereogum
Nosaj Thing – “Condition” (Feat. Toro y Moi)
Next week, Nosaj Thing is releasing a new album, Continua, and so far the Los Angeles producer has shared collaborations with Julianna Barwick, HYUKOH, and Pink Siifu — the last of those made it onto our list of the best songs of the week. Today, he’s back with a new one called “Condition,” and it’s a team-up with Toro y Moi, who Nosaj Thing will be performing with at the Greek Theatre in LA the day after the album’s out. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Young Fathers – “I Saw”
Four years ago, Young Fathers, a Scottish trio that refuses to fit into any easy category, released their much-loved album Cocoa Sugar. This past summer, they came back with “Geronimo,” their first new song since then. Today, Young Fathers have announced plays to follow Cocoa Sugar with Heavy Heavy, their fourth album, which is set to come out early next year. The band recorded the album in their basement studio with no guests and no outside help.
Stereogum
Deadbody – “The Requiem”
The Southern California brothers Taylor and Colin Young are responsible for some of the hardest, heaviest music of the past decade. They’ve both done tons of stuff on their own, and they’ve played together in bands like Twitching Tongues, God’s Hate, and Eyes Of Their Lord. Last week, they unveiled their latest venture: Deadbody, a new band that also features members of Despise You, ACxDC, and Apparition. They announced that Deadbody’s debut album The Requiem will be out in the world this very month, and they shared two monstrously nasty new songs, “Without Honor” and “Joy Of Torture.” Today, we get to hear another ripper from this band.
Stereogum
Watch The Cure Debut New Song “I Can Never Say Goodbye” In Krakow
Earlier in the month, the Cure kicked off a European tour and debuted two new songs (“Alone” and “Endsong”), which are set to appear on a forthcoming full-length called Songs Of A Lost World, which is apparently finished but does not currently have a release date. More recently, the Cure dropped another new song, “And Nothing Is Forever,” into their set in Stockholm, Sweden. Tonight, the band performed in Krakow, Poland, where they performed yet another new song. This one’s called “I Could Never Say Goodbye.” Watch some fan-shot footage below.
Stereogum
Mount Westmore – “Too Big” (Feat. P-Lo)
Last year, four giants of West Coast rap came together to form a new supergroup. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort announced that they’d formed a collective called Mount Westmore, and they released their debut single “Big Subwoofer.” Earlier this year, Mount Westmore released their debut album Bad MFs, but it was only available in the Metaverse. Today, Mount Westmore have announced another album, and this one is an actual regular album, not some goofy future-internet venture.
