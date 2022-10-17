Earlier this year, Joni Mitchell returned to the stage for the first time in nearly a decade. Up until this past spring, the legendary singer and songwriter had barely appeared in public since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015. But at this year’s pre-Grammys MusiCares Person Of The Year gala, Mitchell, who was being honored that night, got up onstage to join in on two songs. Then, this past summer, Mitchell played a surprise set at the Newport Folk Festival. She had an all-star backup band, but she sang lead and even played guitar; it was her first full set since 2000. Next summer, Joni Mitchell will do it again. This time, it won’t be a surprise.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO