Whiteville, NC

wpde.com

Man wanted in Dillon domestic dispute turned shooting: Police

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road. When officers arrived, police said they learned that two people had been shot as a result of a domestic dispute. Police added the investigation produced an immediate person of interest. As...
DILLON, SC
cbs17

Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, of Raeford, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wfxb.com

Florence County Deputy Terminated After Review of an Incident

A Florence County Deputy has been fired after an incident occurred involving a disorderly person. Deputies responded to a call at the waste management facility on St. Beulah Road around 4:15 on Tuesday. The first deputy on the scene addressed the suspect and put them in handcuffs as they continued to act disorderly but under control. Another deputy then forced the suspect to the ground which resulted in knocking the suspect unconscious and bleeding from the head.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
WILMINGTON, NC
borderbelt.org

Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective

Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teens

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, 15-year-old Jacob Freshwater was last seen in the Cardinal Pointe area of Shallotte wearing blue jeans, a red and blue hoodie, and white tennis shoes.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WRAL

One dead, one injured in Fayetteville shooting and crash

A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a passenger died. A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a passenger died. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus County, a newly filed court document revealed numerous new allegations of intimidation and abuse of power by Greene. The document also details a sexual relationship between Greene and a detective in the Sheriff’s Office.
live5news.com

Man charged in Brittanee Drexel murder to face judge Wednesday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man charged with killing a 17-year-old in Myrtle Beach back in 2009 is expected to appear in court Wednesday. Raymond Moody, who is charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the Brittanee Drexel case, will face a Georgetown County judge at 10 a.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

