Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Man wanted in Dillon domestic dispute turned shooting: Police
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road. When officers arrived, police said they learned that two people had been shot as a result of a domestic dispute. Police added the investigation produced an immediate person of interest. As...
North Carolina man arrested for killing his brother, police say
A man was arrested on Thursday for killing his brother, according to the Hope Mills Police Department.
Fourth arrest made in homicide of 17-year-old from Fayetteville
Southern Pines police have announced a fourth arrest in the homicide of 17-year-old De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss. The murder occurred on Oct. 8 at the Mobil Mart on Central Drive in Southern Pines. On Thursday, Rahsaan Lee Young was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. After his...
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a deadly Socastee–area shooting, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Sept. 22 at a car wash on Bay Road near Highway 707, according […]
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, of Raeford, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Fayetteville; 1 caused a crash on a main road
One deadly shooting led to a crash overnight. A different shooting took place north of Fayetteville State University.
wfxb.com
Florence County Deputy Terminated After Review of an Incident
A Florence County Deputy has been fired after an incident occurred involving a disorderly person. Deputies responded to a call at the waste management facility on St. Beulah Road around 4:15 on Tuesday. The first deputy on the scene addressed the suspect and put them in handcuffs as they continued to act disorderly but under control. Another deputy then forced the suspect to the ground which resulted in knocking the suspect unconscious and bleeding from the head.
WECT
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
Florence County deputy fired after suspect ‘under control’ was knocked unconscious
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy was fired after a public disorderly call on Tuesday in which an “under control” suspect was knocked unconscious, according to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office news release. The incident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at the Waste Management System Facility located on Saint Beulah Road. The […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office force entry into home to help injured resident
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently came to the aid of a resident in Tabor City. Just after 11:00 am on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to calls for service at a home on Swamp Fox Highway East. A female had fallen...
borderbelt.org
Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective
Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teens
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, 15-year-old Jacob Freshwater was last seen in the Cardinal Pointe area of Shallotte wearing blue jeans, a red and blue hoodie, and white tennis shoes.
Suspended NC sheriff had a pattern of corruption, vindictiveness, new court filing says
District attorney bolsters case that suspended sheriff should be removed from office with new allegations of misconduct.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office continuing to search for Bladen County man missing since 2021
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been over a year and a half since Brandon McDonald was reported missing by his father on March 25, 2021, but the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their search. Officers say they are actively investigating the case and any leads...
WRAL
One dead, one injured in Fayetteville shooting and crash
A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a passenger died. A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a passenger died. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
1-year-old hit, killed while crossing road in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A one-year-old child died after being hit by a car in Robeson County. Troopers were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Faith Road near Saint Anna Road in the Pembroke area, according to a report on WMBF News. Investigators said the one-year-old left a...
WECT
Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus County, a newly filed court document revealed numerous new allegations of intimidation and abuse of power by Greene. The document also details a sexual relationship between Greene and a detective in the Sheriff’s Office.
Family says man killed in crash was out with a friend when shots fired at their car
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a man inside died. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road. Investigators said the car was...
live5news.com
Man charged in Brittanee Drexel murder to face judge Wednesday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man charged with killing a 17-year-old in Myrtle Beach back in 2009 is expected to appear in court Wednesday. Raymond Moody, who is charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the Brittanee Drexel case, will face a Georgetown County judge at 10 a.m.
Comments / 0