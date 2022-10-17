Haverhill teachers officially begin strike as city seeks injunction 02:06

HAVERHILL – Teachers in Haverhill officially went on strike Monday morning after union representatives could not reach an agreement with the city's School Committee on a new contract.

Haverhill schools are closed Monday as a result of the strike.

Teachers walked the picket line starting at 8 a.m. as negotiations were scheduled to resume.

The Haverhill School Committee and State Labor Board asked a Salem Superior Court judge to issue an injunction against the union, arguing teacher strikes are illegal.

"We have offered over $20 million in raises in our financial package. This is an unprecedented amount. We think it's more than fair and in line with what teachers in other districts are being paid," Haverhill School Committee member Scott Wood said.

Negotiations are scheduled to resume Monday at 4 p.m.

Teacher Peter Morse said the union's strike is about more than money.

"It's not just fair compensation, but that's definitely a part of it," Morse said. "Somebody like me who's newer to the school, I'm here in my second year at the school, there's a lot of things that stand out as issues that are not just related to compensation. A lot of our students need more support, a lot of students who have special education needs. There's a serious problem right now with recruiting new teachers."

A teacher on the picket line said the union's negotiating team plans to stay at the table Monday as long as it takes to get a deal done.

With schools closed, students who are members of the Haverhill Boys and Girls Club can go to the club anytime during the day.

Those with access to a free lunch for Monday and breakfast for Tuesday can pick that up from a variety of locations:

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson Street

Swasey Field Park, 59 Blaisdell Street

Haverhill Stadium, Lincoln and Nettleton

Haverhill Public Works Department - Parking Lot, 500 Primrose Street

Winnekenni Castle - Tennis courts - 347 Kenoza Avenue

Bradford Commons

Cashman's Park on Hilldale Avenue

The Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Malden schools are also closed on Monday due to a teacher strike.