Cameron Young is the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award winner, taking home the honor in a rout. Young earned 94 percent of the vote in a vote of his peers, leaving just 6 percent of ballots without his name on it -- a remarkable acknowledgment of a great first-year campaign on the PGA Tour. Sahith Theegala and Tom Kim, who won in the final regular season event of the 2021-2022 season and has already won in the new PGA Tour season, were the other two names on the ballot.

2 DAYS AGO