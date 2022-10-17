ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to win a golf scramble: Tips for success from an expert

You're about to play in a golf scramble. You've got your team ready, and your group is set to take on the field in the lowest-scoring golf tournament format. Winning can be difficult -- maybe even impossible if there's plenty of cheating -- but there are some steps you can take before and during a golf scramble to give your team the best chance to win.
What are net and gross scores in golf?

When golfers play golf, they're keeping score for each hole and their entire round. However, many golfers are technically keeping two scores when they play -- a gross score and a net score. But lots of people don't understand what gross and net divisions mean in a competition or what the difference is between those two numbers.

