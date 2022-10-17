Read full article on original website
City commission approves plat and purchase of property for new City Hall building
Bill Hyland's property on South Highland Avenue that the City of Madison is purchasing. Madison City Commissioners have approved a plat and the purchase of property in order to move forward with the construction of a new City Hall and Police Station building. During their meeting Monday, commissioners approved a plat creating two lots in Hyland’s Addition on South Highland Avenue. City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that Lot One of the plat is the area that the city is purchasing, and Lot Two is where the current landowner plans to live.
Third person files petition for Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board election
A third petition has been filed for a position on what will be the new combined Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board. The Lake County Auditor’s Office reports that Robin Tveito in the Rutland School District has filed a petition for a two-year position on the board. Tveito joins Jessica Anderson from...
Brown hired as East River Electric Power Cooperative General Counsel
East River Electric Power Cooperative’s board of directors has named Danny Brown as the cooperative’s next General Counsel. Starting November 3rd, Brown will take over the position, replacing Bob Sahr, who recently became the co-op’s general manager and CEO. Brown brings 22 years of legal experience to...
Lake County Receives Sheriff’s Letter of Interest
Lake County Commissioners met with Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust during their meeting on Tuesday. Gust informed commissioners that the deadline for the letters of interest for the Sheriff’s vacancy had passed and one letter of interest was received. The letter of interest was from Sarina Talich. Talich has been with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office since 2011, the last nine as Chief Deputy Sheriff.
Madison Regional Health System re-opening Urgent Care
Madison Regional Health System is re-opening its Urgent Care again soon. After two years of it being closed, Urgent Care services will be available again at Madison Regional Health beginning on November 1st. CEO Tammy Miller said that they conducted a Community Health Needs Assessment earlier this year and one...
DSU hosting Karl E. Mundt Dakota Invitational Tournament Saturday
Dakota State University will play host to students competing in Oral Interpretation this weekend. It’s the 39th annual Karl E. Mundt Dakota Invitational Tournament, taking place Saturday on the DSU campus in Madison. More than 200 competitors from 20 schools will be participating. The students will compete in three...
Thomas Leisinger
Thomas Leisinger, age 83, of Hartford, formerly of Wentworth, passed away Wednesday, October 19,. 2022, at the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Monday, October 24 th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic. Church with Father Bob Vinslauski will be the Celebrant. Visitation...
Lots of Interest in Governor Noem’s Grocery Tax Cut
There is a lot of interest in the proposal for Governor Kristi Noem to cut the four and a half percent sales tax on groceries, but a lack of details. Dave Owen, President of the state Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says they haven’t supported changes in sales tax in the past.
Jodie Phelps
Jodie Phelps, 52, of Madison passed away on October 19, 2022 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Monday, October 24 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation will begin at noon. Burial will follow at Lake Madison Lutheran Cemetery.
After Returning Home Madison Losses in Four Sets
The Madison Bulldogs volleyball team returned home last night, but they lost to Dell Rapids in four sets. Dell Rapids and Madison split the first two sets, with Dell Rapids winning the first one 25-16 and Madison winning the second 25-14. However, Dell Rapids took the next two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-22 to get the 3-1 match victory.
Howard Tigers Begins Road to the DakotaDome Tonight
A year after winning the 9A state championship, the Howard Tigers begin their next potential playoff run in 9AA tonight when they play Britton-Hecla. The Tigers are undefeated this season, averaging 38.6 points per game. Early in the season, Howard had close victories over Hanson (20-12), Canistota (21-20), and Kimball/White...
Bulldogs Football Game Canceled
Tonight, the Madison Bulldogs football team was scheduled to play Custer in their final game of the regular season, however the game has been canceled. Custer does not have enough players to field a team for tonight, so they are forced to forfeit for a second week in a row, after forfeiting their game last week to Canton.
50 Days Away from Bulldog Basketball
We are 50 days away from the start of Madison Bulldog basketball tipping off for the 2023-23 season. The Madison Girls team starts their season at Dell Rapids on Thursday, December 8th, meanwhile the boys will begin the season on the road as well on Saturday, December 10th when they face off against Elk-Point Jefferson.
Trojans Getting Back on the Road Tomorrow
Tomorrow, the Trojans football team heads back on the road when they travel to play Mayville State. Dakota State has a 3-4 overall record on the season and is 1-2 in the NSAA. They will be looking to get back in the winning column as they kick off their two-game road stretch in North Star conference play.
