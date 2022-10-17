Read full article on original website
Thrilling & Exciting News For Kids Living In Natrona County
She's been a part of country music longer than many of us have been alive and she's one of the most well know women in the world. Dolly built an empire and is a truly the most inspirational, business savvy, talented and down to earth woman. She does great things for so many, including kids across the world.
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Is This Thursday at Occasions by Cory
It's that time again! The monthly "Mix and Mingle Singles Event" is back for month number four at a new location. This month's event will be at a new location, Occasions by Cory, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 20th, 2022. The event organizers, Alaina Walker, Kim...
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Hosting Family Trick or Treating Event on Halloween
It's that time of the year that everybody wants to be a part of the fun. Halloween in Casper will feature a multitude of events taking place throughout the day and Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions is providing yet another chance for little ghosties and goblins to get their candy fix.
FREE Concert at Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge in Casper
Yes that's right. There is a FREE concert happening at the Sky Terrace Restaurant and lounge at 8500 Airport Parkway in Casper on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 PM. The performing artist is Michael Charles and his band. Charles started over six years ago in Melbourne, Australia. According to his publicist, Charles was invited to perform in America in Chicago, Illinois. After many trips back and forth, he decided to make the USA his home.
LOOK: Classic Downtown Bank Is Now Casper’s Newest Venue
One of the most prominent structures in downtown Casper is getting a facelift, at least from the inside. The former Wells Fargo Bank building, located at 234 East 1st Street, is now "The M". A complete remodel of the inside of the former bank, is currently in progress, which will transform the The M into Casper's "newest and most elegant venue".
Casper Closes Morad Park On Friday For Maintenance
Morad Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for parking lot maintenance, according to a statement from the City of Casper. City staff will be performing routine maintenance to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for those who use the park at 2800 Southwest Wyoming Boulevard and along the North Platte River.
VIDEO: Gang Warfare Erupts Between Thomas Gobbles Gang and Multiple Other Turkeys in Casper
It was like a scene from West Side Story, except instead of the Jets and the Sharks doing battle over the love of Maria, it's the Thomas Gobbles Gang and a group of interlopers feuding over bird seed. And instead of happening in New York, it's happening in a Downtown...
Old Business, New Location: Casper Homegoods Store Re-Opening
Lee Brennan Charles, a homegoods and decor store, is re-opening on Friday, October 21st from 4 - 8 PM. The new location is at 136 S. Wolcott St. Suite 102. It's hosting a line up of friends and small businesses including:. A grazing table from Graze & Gather Casper. Treats...
‘Drive Thru Flu & COVID Booster Clinic’ Event This Saturday in Casper
Coming up tomorrow (Saturday, October 22nd, 2022), the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is hosting a "Drive Thru Flu & COVID Booster Clinic" at the fairgrounds (Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo). They are also offering an interesting incentive: a free gift card to the first 100 vehicles. The official Casper-Natrona County...
Studio City Showing Horror Movie Classics Just in Time for Halloween
Spooky Season is in full swing and what is Halloween without the movies?. Whether you're a fan of ghosts and goblins, or witches and werewolves, or slashers and skeletons, Studio City in Casper has all that you need to usher in the Halloween season the right way. WyoMovies has already...
LOOK: Casper Sunrise Center Fall Craft Show
Happening today and tomorrow, there's a fall craft show at Sunrise Shopping Center from 9 AM to 5 PM. There are over 50 vendors with unique art, gifts, crafts, jewelry, bath and body, and mouth watering goodies. It's the perfect chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping...
All Five Casper Fire Stations Prepped for Trick-or-Treaters
You can add the fire stations to your trick-or-treat route because all five will be ready. Between 5 and 8 PM candy enthusiasts can head over to one of their locations to get the goods:. 200 W. First St. 3900 S. Coffman. 2140 E. 12th St. 555 Landmark Dr. 185...
Casper Native Taylor Vignaroli Joins the Wyoming Business Council
Born and raised in Casper, Taylor Vignaroli recently became a part of the Wyoming Business Council. It was here in Natrona County that he fell in love with cross country skiing. He said, "I've tried to remain, at least in some capacity, involved in that world." He helps coach cross...
Casper Candy Store Nominated for Torch Award
Donells Candies, Inc. was nominated, along with eight other business and three nonprofits, for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 25th year locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation. Businesses and nonprofits were nominated by peers, colleagues, and customers during the...
Annual ‘Tea is for Terror’ SOLD OUT Again
It seems like the minute the announcement was made, Casper's Tea for Terror was SOLD OUT again!. The event started in 2001 as a unique way to share one of Casper's historic homes. In fact, the home where the popular tea party happens is on the National Register for Historic Places.
We Have Such Sights to Show You: Art 321 Feast & Fright Guaranteed to Showcase Plenty of Both
It's different when the lights are out. ART 321, for years, has served as a beacon for Casper artists who want to display their work at a gallery. It has really picked up steam the last few years, as ART 321 has opened its gallery doors to a wide array of different artists, with different backgrounds, who use different mediums to express themselves. Whether it's a painting, a sculpture, a dramatic exhibit, even a series of quilts - ART 321 exists in Casper to inspire artists and showcase work that might have otherwise gone unnoticed.
ON THIS DAY: in 1998, Casper Saw Record Breaking Inches of Snow
From October 16th to the 17th, in 1998, Casper got a whopping 18.7" of snow. This made the National Weather Service's list of TOP 25 snowstorms in our area since 1937. 1. December 23-24, 198231.3" 2. April 18-21, 197327.9" 3. April 30-May 2, 194623.2" 4. December 1-2, 198221.0" 5. May...
Free Concert With The Talented Dave Munsick In Casper
Musical Talent runs thick in Wyoming's Munsick family and it has been passed down from generation to generation. It wasn't long ago we shared the memorable moment when Ian and Dave shared the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville. Just a couple months ago the Munsick family were all on stage at David Street Station for 5150 Festival and now the patriarch of the family, Dave Munsick is coming back.
YMCA Will Give Free Swim Lessons to NCSD 3rd Graders
The YMCA of Natrona County is offering free swim lessons to 3rd graders in the Natrona County School District. That's according to a press release from the Y, who stated that they have partnered with the NCSD, and Journey Elementary School, to provide this free service. "Students from Journey have...
Sunny Days with Leaves and Nighttime Temps Dropping
According to the National Weather Service, the first half of this week is forecast to have sunny skies with a light breeze. The highs are ~70 degrees with lows just above freezing. Excel Spooktacular Family Dance & Pumpkin Patch. Fall Colors at the Rotary Park in Casper.
