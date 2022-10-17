Read full article on original website
Early Voting Picks Up, Breaks One-Day Record in Plymouth
The midterm elections are in full swing and officials say early voting has picked up at certain polling places in the northwest metro. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, early voter turnout is ahead of the last midterm election in 2018. As of Thursday, 172,520 ballots have been accepted.
Robbinsdale Residents Sign Petition Against Proposed Hubbard Avenue Bike Path
The city of Robbinsdale has a lot of work ahead to replace aging infrastructure throughout the city. According to city engineers, some of that infrastructure, which includes everything from water mains to stormwater sewer pipe, is roughly 100 years old. But a $6.6 million plan to improve underground water utilities...
City of Maple Grove Report – October 19, 2022
A recap of the October 17, 2022 Maple Grove City Council meeting and a look at news and happening from around the city. Find out more about city news and happenings at https://maplegrovemn.gov.
School Spotlight: Garden City Elementary Observes Construction Inclusion Week
Garden City Elementary School in Brooklyn Center hosted Mortenson Construction to talk to third graders about their industry. “The idea being that we got to plant seeds early in the minds of young people and their parents about careers in construction,” said Dan Johnson from Mortenson. “Maybe [we can] blow away that stigma that it’s a white-male dominated industry.”
Gleason Fields Project on Schedule in Maple Grove
The makeover of Gleason Fields in Maple Grove has made substantial progress, according to an update provided this week to the city’s Parks and Recreation Board. The project includes building four baseball fields with artificial turf, installing LED lighting and constructing a new concession stand. The upgrades are expected to make Maple Grove a signature destination for baseball and softball tournaments.
Brooklyn Park Police Respond to Gunfire Caught on Security Video
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of shots fired that police say was heard more than a mile away. Officers responded at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a residential area near Brookdale Drive and Noble Avenue North. Police say they received numerous 911 calls about gunshots happening at several locations that sounded like automatic gunfire.
Dancing Bear Chocolate Creates Neighborhood Pumpkin Patch
Dancing Bear Chocolate in north Minneapolis got a delivery of pumpkins this week and turned them into a pumpkin patch for neighbors. “Our CSA farmer brings us pumpkins. We thought of giving them away, but we thought of it as ‘let’s tag it with a fundraiser’ and try to raise money for the local food shelf,” said Joe Skifter, co-owner.
Police: Maple Grove Village Hall Fire Investigated as Arson
Maple Grove police are launching an arson investigation after a fire Tuesday night at the historic Maple Grove Village Hall building. Fire crews were called to the building on the 9300 block of Fernbrook Lane North shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the fire started at the back of the building and quickly spread to other areas causing significant damage.
New Hope Car Wash to Transform into ‘Tunnel of Terror’
There comes a time for every car owner when you have to run your vehicle through a car wash to remove various layers of filth. And since 2019, Tommy’s Express Car Wash in New Hope has been a go-to spot for people who want their sweet rides looking squeaky clean.
Five Juveniles Arrested for Brooklyn Center Vehicle Thefts
Five juveniles stole two vehicles in a short time span in Brooklyn Center causing a chaotic scene and an extensive search Tuesday evening, police said. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers from multiple departments surrounded the neighborhood near apartments on the 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North. Police eventually made the arrests.
Champlin Park Football Beats Anoka to End Regular Season
The Champlin Park football team started strong and never looked back on the way to a 46-22 win over Anoka in the regular season finale for both teams. The Rebels scored 24 points in the first quarter to take a 24-7 lead, highlighted by Richlu Tudee’s 62-yard touchdown run early in the quarter.
Maple Grove Boys Soccer Edges Champlin Park for Section 5AAA Title
The Maple Grove boys soccer team edged Champlin Park 1-0 in a great battle to win the Section 5AAA championship Tuesday. Top seed Maple Grove capitalized on a turnover as Aaron Badillo headed a punt from the Rebels’ goalkeeper right to Chris Frantz, who volleyed a one-touch shot over the keeper and in for a 1-0 lead.
Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Fish Lake
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the discovery of zebra mussels in Maple Grove’s Fish Lake. The confirmation comes after Three Rivers Park District found a zebra mussel near the south public access to Fish Lake and alerted the DNR. Three Rivers and the DNR did a...
Maple Grove Boys Soccer Set for State Tournament
The Maple Grove boys soccer team is set for the state class AAA tournament. The Crimson advanced with a tough 1-0 win over Champlin Park in the Section 5AAA championship game. Maple Grove carries a 17-1 record into the tournament. Seeding and quarterfinal matchups will be announced Saturday for the...
Breck Girls Soccer Wins 2nd Straight Section Title
Katie Theissen scored two goals helping the Breck girls’ soccer team to a 5-1 win over Maranatha Christian Academy in the Section 5A championship game. After MCA had scored first, Theissen tied the match midway through the first half. Maggie Mixon’s goal later in the half gave the Mustangs...
Wayzata Girls Soccer Routs Hopkins for Section Title
The Wayzata girls’ soccer team scored four first half goals on the way to a 7-1 win over Hopkins in the Section 6AAA championship. The win gives the Trojans their 29th section title in program history. Wayzata (17-0-1) is ranked first in the state in Class 3A. Grace Estby...
Maple Grove Girl Returns to Dance After Fighting Rare Bone Disorder
A Maple Grove girl is fighting a rare disease in which the immune system attacks bones, causing severe inflammation. Della Anderson, 8, enjoys playing at the park. It’s a treat the third grader doesn’t take for granted because she knows her situation can change quickly. “It’s something I...
Wayzata Boys Soccer Beats Washburn for Section Title
The Wayzata boys soccer team beat Minneapolis Washburn 3-0 to win the Section 6AAA title Tuesday. Jackson Widman started the scoring as he snuck a low rolling shot in on a free kick just under 26 minutes into the game for his first goal this season. Less than four minutes...
