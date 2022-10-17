ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Thursday's local and area sports results; Friday's schedule

Pierce is the Mid-State Conference volleyball champion after a straight-sets victory over Norfolk Catholic in the championship match last night in Battle Creek, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23. Northeast Community College volleyball came from 2-1 down to defeat North Platte Community College in five sets, 24-26, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23, 15-11. No. 1-ranked...
NORFOLK, NE
Mid-State and Heartland Athletic Conference tournament results and schedules

Fifth-place match: Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 21-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-17 Third-place match: Battle Creek def. Crofton, 24-26, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9 Championship match: Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23 Consolation triangular Thursday at O'Neill. O'Neill def. Wayne 25-15, 25-23 Wayne def. Boone Central, 25-21, 18-25,...
NORFOLK, NE
Tuesday's local and area sports results; Wednesday's schedule

Norfolk Catholic swept Crofton, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13. in the semifinals of the Mid-State Conference volleyball tournament at Battle Creek. The Norfolk High volleyball team battled in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament at Lincoln Southwest but in the end, fell to the No. 2-ranked Silver Hawks, 25-11, 25-22, 25-20.
NORFOLK, NE
Cornerstone Christian wins Class C boys XC, Norfolk Catholic 11th

Cornerstone Christian is the Class D boys state cross-country champion at the championships at the Kearney Country Club. Defending state champ, Norfolk Catholic finished 11th out of 18 teams. Other area teams included West Holt (seventh), Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (12th), Lyons-Decatur Northeast (13th) and Plainview (14th). Two area runners earned medals by...
NORFOLK, NE
Noecker sets history in Class C boys cross country

Hartington-Newcastle/Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker has become first ever Nebraska boy to win four consecutive state cross country races in a record time of 14 minutes, 58.26 seconds. Noecker also won the all-class gold medal for the second time in three years. Three area athletes joined Noecker as medalists: Jaxon Kilmurry...
HARTINGTON, NE
Two score four as No. 8 Northeast women's soccer ends regular season with 14-0 win

NORFOLK – The No. 8 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team played their final match of the regular season Tuesday at home against Marshalltown Community College. The Hawks were winners in a huge way by a final score of 14-0. The Hawks (16-2-1, 9-1 ICCAC) jumped on the Tigers fast and never let up. Just 12 minutes into the game Northeast was ahead 6-0 on the scoreboard. Aidyn Woodall (Castle Rock, Colo.) and Taryn O’Brien (Lakewood, Colo.) added to their stellar seasons as they both put four different balls into the back of the net in the contest.
NORFOLK, NE
Wayne wins Class C girls state cross country championship

The Wayne girls are the Class C state cross country champions. The team of Jala Krusemark, Laura Hasemann, Lyla Krusemark, Lilyan hurner, Olivia Hanson and Frantzdie Barner finished with 74 points ahead of runner-up Auburn's 76. O'Neill finished 13th and Bloomfield/Wausa, 14th. Keelianne Green of Arliongton earned won the individual...
WAYNE, NE
Arens earns third straight Class D state girls cross country title

Crofton's Jordyn Arens is on track to be a four-time state cross country champion. On Friday, the junior won her third consecutive title in 19 minutes, 29 seconds, which was 43 seconds ahead of runner-up Katherine Kerrigan of Ainsworth. Four other area girls earned medals: Madison Davis of West Holt...
CROFTON, NE
Norfolk's Ochoa settles for fifth in Class A boys state cross country

Norfolk junior Isaac Ochoa led much of the way, but fell short in the end, finishing fifth in the Class A state cross country finals on Friday at the Kearney Country Club. Fremont sophomore Juan Gonzalez - whom Ochoa defeated by 38 seconds in last week's district race at Skyview Park - won the race in a time of 15 minutes, 36 seconds. Ochoa crossed the finish line in fifth in a time of 16:11.
NORFOLK, NE
Gall is the Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Norfolk High volleyball player Tessa Gall, this week’s Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week. Gall was instrumental in Norfolk's upset victory over Columbus last week and in the process, she set a new Norfolk school record for kills with 878. She was nominated by coach Dave...
NORFOLK, NE
Trout restocking happening this weekend in Norfolk, Columbus

If you’re looking for something to do Saturday morning, head out to Ta-Ha Zouka Park in Norfolk for the fall stocking of trout. Jeff Shuckman, Northeast District Supervisor of Fisheries with Nebraska Game and Parks, says a lot of these fish have been in the system for a while, so they’ll be bigger and more enjoyable for fishers to catch.
NORFOLK, NE
Nucor Steel Holding Emergency Drill Thursday

A full-scale emergency exercise is set to take place at Nucor Steel from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 20. This is a training drill involving a workplace accident with multiple patients. Nucor Steel will be partnering with Norfolk EMS, Hoskins EMS, LifeNet, and other local agencies to...
NORFOLK, NE
Oakland shooting death determined self defense

Following a thorough investigation, the Burt County Attorney determined the shooting that occurred in Oakland last month was an assertion of self-defense. Oakland Police and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance and shooting call in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue around 9 p.m. on September 27th. Officers found 32-year-old Ryan Schuman with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and later died.
OAKLAND, NE

