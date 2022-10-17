Read full article on original website
Charles H. Foster
Charles “Chuck” H. Foster, 94, Mishawaka, died Oct. 21, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Mishawaka. He was born Dec. 5, 1927. On June 12, 1971, he married Patricia (Pat) Brennan; she survives. Chuck is also survived by his daughters, Pamela VanRie (Wally), Anderson, Julie Moss (Randy), Zionsville, Cathy...
Roberta F. Evans — PENDING
Roberta F. Evans, 90, Rochester, died at 10:41 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
Marilyn E. Peter — PENDING
Marilyn E. Peter, 86, formerly of Rochester, died at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
Rosetta Kuhns
Rosetta Kuhns, 61, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her residence in Plymouth. She was born Oct. 16, 1961. She is survived by four brothers, Ivan Ray (Norma) Kuhns, Bremen, Levi Jay (Mary) Kuhns, Shipshewana, LaMar (Lorene) Kuhns, Bremen and Homer (Clara) Kuhns, Plymouth; three sisters, Lorene Borkholder, Middlebury, Carol (Paul) Graber, Argos and Freida (Keith) Abbott, Sheridan, Ill.; and a brother-in-law, Devon Schwartz, Etna Green.
Merritt J. Kyle
Merritt J. Kyle, 83, Ligonier, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 30, 1939. On Nov. 25, 1962, he married Mamie Schmidt; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Beverly (Robert) Mace, Ligonier, Rhonda (Kevin) Sharp, Kendallville and Donna (Roy) Blankenbeckler, Syracuse; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Mary B. Wiggs — UPDATED
Mary “Berniece” Wiggs, 101, North Webster, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born April 1, 1921. She was united in marriage to Billy J Wiggs; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Roberta Wiggs, Spokane, Wash. and...
Marjorie M. ‘Marge’ Nordman
Marjorie M. “Marge” Nordman, 94, North Manchester, died Oct. 19, 2022, at her home in North Manchester. The eldest of four children, Marge was born Sept. 29, 1928, in Mentone, to Henry Irvin and Thelma Lorena (McFarland) Lockridge. As the oldest of four children, Marge learned a sense...
Nathan Max Faulkner
Nathan Max Faulkner, 66, Bourbon, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1956, in Plymouth, to Max and Phyllis (Neidig) Faulkner. He graduated from Triton High School in Bourbon in 1974 and then spent a year studying at Purdue University. He attended Jackson College of Ministries in Mississippi, graduating in 1978, majoring in theology and music. Back in Bourbon, he worked for R.R. Donnelley/LSC Communications for 30 years, retiring in 2020. Nathan did a nine-month stint in Germany with his sister in church work. For several years, he took time off from employment and went to Belize to be involved in missions work there.
Jane P. Steeley — UPDATED
Jane P. Steeley, 67, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 29. 2022, at Mason Health and Rehab, Warsaw. She was born Nov. 30, 1954. She is survived by her son, Daniel Zeringue; daughter, Patricia Zeringue; six grandchildren; sister, Edie Babcock; and brother, Bill Baker. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in...
Judith ‘Judy’ Ann Puckett
Judith “Judy” Ann Puckett, 78, Winona Lake, died at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born Aug. 30, 1944. She married Lee J. Puckett Feb. 28, 1964; he preceded her in death. She will be lovingly remembered by her son,...
Paul Beezley — PENDING
Paul Beezley, 84, Syracuse, died Oct. 21, 2022, in his residence in Syracuse. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services with services at Owen Family Funeral Home of Syracuse.
Ron Shrader — UPDATED
Ron Shrader, 80, Rochester, died at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday, Oct.18, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Rochester, Rochester. On Aug. 11, 1942, Ronald Ralph Shrader was born. Ron and Judy Roberts were married Nov. 24, 1962; she preceded him in death. On Sept. 17, 2005, Ron and Carol Watrous Shriver married; she survives in Rochester.
Ruth Shenefield — PENDING
Ruth Shenefield, 91, Warsaw, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Maria Stapleton — UPDATED
Maria Stapleton, 58, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born April 14, 1964. She was married to Edgar “Ed” Stapleton for over 35 years; he survives in Warsaw. She is also survived by two daughters, Ashley Stapleton, Somerset, Ky. and Whitney...
Eileen M. Heath
Eileen Marie Heath, 67, Columbia City, died at 4:19 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. She was born Oct. 16, 1954. Survivors include her children, Rochelle (Matt Bunyan) Heath and Kyle Heath, both of Columbia City; six grandchildren; and siblings, Beatrice Heath, Villa Grove, Ill. and Richard Heath, Vermontville, Mich. DeMoney-Grimes...
Marlene Davis — PENDING
Marlene Davis, 82, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services with services at Owen Family Funeral Home of Syracuse.
Kevin Lee Boggs — UPDATED
Kevin Lee Boggs, 66, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. He was born March 30, 1956, in Warsaw, the son of Harry and Joyce (Taylor) Boggs. Kevin graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’74. He had retired as an expediter at RR Donnelley & Sons. Kevin was an avid golfer who belonged to the Thursday Men’s Golf League. He enjoyed music and woodworking, was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and loved the outdoors. He was a great adventurer who loved to travel, but he especially cherished the time he spent with his friends and family, who loved him dearly.
Brian Jay Vanlandingham
Brian Jay Vanlandingham, 58, North Manchester, died Oct. 20, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. Jay was born April 3, 1964. On June 7, 1986, he married Kimberly B. Steele; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Aric (Mandi Poe) Vanlandingham, Van Buren; daughter,...
Terry Roberts — PENDING
Terry Roberts, 69, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Steven Ray Dunnagan
Steven Ray Dunnagan, 63, rural Wabash, died at noon Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Marion General Hospital, Marion. He was born Dec. 10, 1958. Steven married Melisa J. “Lisa” Marley on Jan. 26, 1980; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by his two sons, Wesley Steven...
