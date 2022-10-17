Earl Junker, Jr., 86, of Salem passed away on October 19, 2022, at Madison Regional Health System in Madison, SD. Funeral services are pending. Earl Junker, Jr. was born on August 10, 1936 on the family farm in Carthage, to Earl, Sr. and Pearl (Hilde) Junker in Carthage, SD. After he graduated from Carthage High School he worked on a farm and married his first love Lou Ann Bowden before joining the Air Force. After the Air Force he was an electrician in Madison before returning to Carthage and farming to retirement. He then moved to Salem and worked at Zapp Hardware for 13 years. Earl enjoyed fishing and dancing at the Madison Senior Center. He loved to tell stories, especially about his time in the Air Force. Earl was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Carthage and the American Legion in Howard.

SALEM, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO