Las Vegas, NV

Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Information) Pictures: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Courtesy) Las Vegas, Nevada: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night on Monday, October 17th, 2022. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately...
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
