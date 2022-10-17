Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Related
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, a fatal accident was reported on Monday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person was killed due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred north on Toiyabe Street approaching the intersection with Judson Avenue. A motorcyclist was driving north...
Police: Man shot inside car, search for suspect continues in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was found shot inside his car in the northeast valley neighborhood. It happened in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue, on Thursday at 5:52 p.m. When officers arrived, they said, they […]
LVMPD: Police investigating homicide on Christy Lane
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1200 block of North Christy Lane.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Nevada State Police responded to a pedestrian crash on Tuesday morning on the southbound lanes of I-15. According to the authorities, the pedestrian was walking on the freeway when he was hit by multiple vehicles. The drivers stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police for further investigations. Drugs...
Deadly days: String of deaths keep police busy across Las Vegas valley
A string of deadly violent crime and pedestrian deaths that began late Sunday night has kept police busy as they try to cope with the loss of a fellow officer.
Police: Gunman at large after killing man in parked car near Washington, Christy
An unidentified gunman is at large after a shooting on north Christy Lane and Washington Avenue on Thursday evening, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
Shooting reported at state senator’s home in North Las Vegas, son arrested
A Nevada state senator's son was arrested on charges including attempted murder following a shooting at her North Las Vegas home on Thursday night, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.
Coroner identifies man struck multiple times on I-15, causing freeway closure
The man who was struck by multiple vehicles on southbound I-15 early Tuesday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Keith Allen Burdo of South Burlington, Vermont by the Clark County coroner's office.
Man shot to death in CVS parking lot on Maryland Pkwy.
Homicide investigation near Maryland, Karen
Street racing ends in 7-vehicle crash, arrest, Las Vegas police claim
Las Vegas Metro police Traffic Bureau has shared new information on a crash Monday night that they claim was the result of illegal street racing.
zachnews.net
News Alert: Las Vegas, NV: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night last Monday.
Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Information) Pictures: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Courtesy) Las Vegas, Nevada: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night on Monday, October 17th, 2022. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the crash in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, north of Ann Road, was reported around 6:40 a.m.
Auto-pedestrian crash closes portion of 15 South
A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-15 South between Flamingo and Tropicana early Tuesday. The accident forced Nevada State Police to close the freeway and detour all traffic off the freeway using the EB Flamingo exit.
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her
The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting a killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned police about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs Vermont man killed after hit by multiple cars on Las Vegas freeway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a Vermont man who was killed after he was struck by multiple vehicles early Tuesday morning on a Las Vegas freeway. According to Nevada State Police, the incident occurred at about 3:11 a.m. near the southbound Interstate...
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson Police ask for your help in solving crimes through surveillance camera program
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your surveillance cameras like your Ring, Blink or Nest may have captured information that police can use in an investigation. Through their program CAPTURE, you can voluntarily send video to Henderson Police. “Some of these crimes do take time to solve whether it be a...
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.
Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
Las Vegas Brew Festival canceled due to high wind forecast
Organizers of the Downtown Brew Festival in Las Vegas have canceled the event due to the forecasted high winds over the weekend.
Las Vegas police: Woman rammed car during argument with 2-year-old unrestrained inside
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of repeatedly “angrily” ramming her car during an argument while a 2-year-old child was unrestrained inside the vehicle, police said. Solentino Reyno, 27, is facing charges of child abuse or neglect and attempting to tamper with a vehicle with damage. Officers responded to a call on Tuesday, […]
Comments / 0