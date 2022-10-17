Read full article on original website
WRAL
Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss
Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
WLBT
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The funeral arrangements have been announced for Walker Fielder, the University of Mississippi student killed during a hit-and-run in Oxford over the weekend. The Madison native was one of two students hit by a vehicle in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning.
WRAL
Tennessee man receives 4 years in prison for Capitol breach
MEMPHIS, TENN. — A Tennessee business owner who scaled a wall outside the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to four years in prison after he was convicted of five charges connected to the raid on Jan. 6, 2021, federal prosecutors said. Matthew Bledsoe, 38, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was...
