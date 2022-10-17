This week on CBS’ Fire Country, the mantra was, “You’re not the worst thing you’ve ever done.” But was Bode able to start proving that to his dad? Episode 3 of the freshman hit (which just got a full-season order) opened with Bode having a bad dream about the night Riley died. We get to see how Riley was distraught about her fight with Jake, and how she desperately tried to get out of the moving car. Bode, as we knew, reached for her, and in struggling to pull Riley back in, steered the car away from oncoming traffic but...

25 MINUTES AGO