Information for South Carolina voters with early voting kickstarting Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — You don't have to wait until November to cast your votes. The early voting period starts Monday, October 24th. Any voters can visit an early voting center in their county and vote in person from Monday, October 24th to Saturday, November 5th, between 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
wpde.com
Horry County residents prepare for early voting polls to open Monday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina General Election is quickly approaching and if you don't think you'll be able to make it to the polls on Nov. 8, don't worry- there is an alternative option for you. Horry County Voter Registration Director Sandy Martin said they began...
wpde.com
South Carolina ranks second most dangerous state to drive in, study says
Out of all 50 states, South Carolina ranks second as the most dangerous state to drive in. According to the study, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Arkansas rank in the top three. Personal injury lawyers researched the number of deaths per 100,000 people and per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. According...
wpde.com
Environmentalist Erin Brockovich advocates for those impacted by Camp Lejeune
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 recently reported about a military veteran that is suffering from health issues after consuming potentially toxic water at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Someone who is no stranger to advocating for people impacted by environmental challenges is environmental advocate Erin Brockovich. Brockovich is known...
wpde.com
South Carolina state officials warn of increased deer-vehicle collisions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) reported much more deer-vehicle collisions in the past year than usual and warns drivers of deer on state roads. Officials say drivers in the state should be cautious of roaming white-tailed deer throughout the year, but especially...
wpde.com
SC Gov. issues crackdown on bail bondsmen, cites 'revolving door' repeat offenders
SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Insurance is cracking down on bail bondsmen after an order from the governor. Order Number 2022 04 Handling Reports of Noncompliance With Bail Conditions Including Electronic Monitoring... by ABC15 News on Scribd. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the department to investigate bail...
wpde.com
A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
wpde.com
AG Wilson joins others to oppose CDC COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for kids
WPDE — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined other attorneys general in calling on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) not to include the COVID-19 vaccination on the list of child immunizations. “It’s important for South Carolinians to remember that this is a CDC recommendation....
DJJ: Disturbance led to youth damaging cars, property with hammers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice says multiple youth at the facility assaulted a staff member and damaged property with hammers during a disturbance Tuesday morning. The agency said the incident began around 9 a.m. Tuesday at SCDJJ's Broad River Road Complex. Executive Director Eden...
wpde.com
Man gets 14 years after traffic stop leads to drug bust while visiting family in SC
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug charges. Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamines 28 to 100 grams and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran to 14 years in prison, said Elizabeth Smith, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.
SC governor suspends councilman in Sumter County town after indictment
MAYESVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended a councilman in the Sumter County town of Mayesville after the councilman's indictment on charges he threated the mayor. McMaster issued an executive order Monday temporarily removing Terence Wilson from the Mayesville Town Council. The move came after the...
abccolumbia.com
Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman
Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina State Fair underway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Ready to hit the midway?. You can check out the South Carolina State Fair now through October 23, 2022. You can enjoy rides, entertainment, livestock, and of course, fair food!. You can head to the State Fairgrounds for the fun. For a list of events, times and...
wpde.com
Candidates in the SC 1st District Congressional race talk abortion, transgender rights
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — In less than three weeks, South Carolinians will vote in the mid-term elections. Wednesday night, candidates in one of the key races faced each other in a televised debate. Republican Nancy Mace and her democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews traded verbal jabs ahead of the...
First flu-related death reported in South Carolina, officials say
MIDLANDS, S.C. — The first death in South Carolina related to the flu virus of the season was reported by the South Carolina Department of Health. The health department said the victim died on Friday and is from Midlands, South Carolina. The age of the victim has not been...
wpde.com
Monsters, witches and skeletons take over Carolina Forest for a good cause
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — You may see extra skeletons in people's yards this Halloween. It's all to raise money for a good cause. A family in Carolina Forest showed off their decorations for us. They want people to come check out their Halloween decorations as part of the...
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
This Is The Best Deli In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Missing Upstate woman to be featured on national show
The case of a missing Upstate woman is getting national attention.
