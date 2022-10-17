Read full article on original website
Iva Parrish
4d ago
I have worked in retail since I was 16 yrs old and am now 56. Customers have increasingly more and more entitled treated those of as if we are invisible. Next time you go into any place you need to be waited on , get off you phone, say hello , say please and thank you. You will be amazed at how well you will get treated. Customer service is hard work and all we want is for our customers to be polite. Thank you for letting me rant.
jameelah
4d ago
Haha that’s what they get no food I like that old lady.
