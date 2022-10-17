Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested after a search reveals meth, pills
REDDING, Calif. - Three people were arrested after officers served a search warrant at a home they call a drug house, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they responded to the 4200 block of Bradley Drive for an investigation into a possible drug activity that was reported after National Night Out.
actionnewsnow.com
Judge finds enough evidence to hold former Redding Police officer to answer drug-related charges
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A judge has determined there is enough evidence to hold a former Redding Police Corporal to answer multiple drug-related charges, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Former Redding Police Corporal Will Williams, Heather Legault-Williams and Heather Hart will return to court on Nov....
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for starting fires near Red Bluff with incendiary device
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for starting multiple fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. At about 9:45 a.m., CAL FIRE Law Enforcement arrested Shane Heard for committing arson to a forest lane in areas around Red Bluff. CAL FIRE said...
crimevoice.com
Shasta County Deputies Chase Down Stolen Vehicle, Arrest Driver and Passenger
Two people allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle in Shasta County were arrested after abandoning the vehicle and trying to flee on foot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On the morning of Monday, October 17, deputies spotted a vehicle — a 2006 Ford F250 pickup — that had been...
krcrtv.com
Former Redding police corporal held to answer for illegal marijuana operation charges
REDDING, Calif. — A former officer with the Redding Police Department (RPD), accused of operating a large-scale marijuana growing and distribution operation, was in Shasta County court on Monday for a preliminary hearing. This all started back in April 29, 2020, after a drug bust off Highway 44 and...
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted felons with access to assault weapon arrested in Happy Valley
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three convicted felons were arrested in Shasta County after deputies found they all had access to an unregistered assault weapon, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they conducted a compliance check on people who are on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) in...
actionnewsnow.com
Gun, suspected fentanyl found in Redding home, 2 arrested
REDDING, Calif. - Two people were arrested after officers located a gun and fentanyl at a home officers called a drug house. The Redding Police Department said they learned that 70-year-old Patrick Borges of Redding was in unlawful possession of a gun. Officers contacted Borges at his home on Mountain...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist who died in downtown Redding crash identified
REDDING, Calif. - A 27-year-old who died in a motorcycle crash in Redding has been identified. Deputies said Daniel Ahern died after a late-night crash in downtown Redding last week. The crash happened in the area of Shasta Street and Pine Street at about 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 12. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Fentanyl and drug trafficking in Redding
Police say they can normally tell when a large amount of fentanyl is dropped off and sold on the streets because that's when medical 9-1-1 calls increase for overdose. Like any drug, law enforcement says fentanyl is unfortunately easy to obtain for people who want to use it. They do what they can to try and prevent drug trafficking while preserving life.
actionnewsnow.com
Orland man injured in single-vehicle crash Thursday night
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 43-year-old Orland man was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a crash Thursday night in Glenn County. The Willows CHP said Miguel Ibanes was driving a 2001 Nissan Sentra north of County Road M north of County Road 33 around 7:15 p.m. Ibanes...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman found dead after Redding house fire identified
REDDING, Calif. - Deputies have identified a Redding woman who died in a house fire in Redding earlier this month. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Cynthia Gavron was found dead after an early-morning fire on Oct. 4. The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. in the...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man’s death being investigated as suspicious
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Redding man has died after deputies said he was possibly injured in an assault on Oct. 8 in the City of Shasta Lake. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Lake Boulevard and Construction Way for an unknown disturbance on Oct. 8 just after 6 a.m.
kymkemp.com
CDFW Cannabis Enforcement Operation in Southern Humboldt Stemmed from a Trinity County Investigation
Yesterday, October 19, officers from both California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were in Southern Humboldt serving search warrants. While one search warrant in the Rancho Sequoia subdivision was led by the Humboldt County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), the other search warrants were under the lead of the CDFW officers.
krcrtv.com
Dozens of Greyhound bus passengers stranded in Redding on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Nearly three dozen passengers of a Greyhound bus were stranded at the Downtown Transit Center on Yuba Street in Redding on Thursday. Some of the approximately 35 passengers told KRCR they arrived in Redding after departing from Sacramento around 5 a.m., which was previously delayed from the night before.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of Clear Fire in Shasta County stopped, cause determined
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the Clear Fire in Shasta County has been stopped at nearly 10 acres, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE said the fire was caused by the use of a chainsaw. It says to not use mechanical tools to cut brush during the heat of the day.
actionnewsnow.com
High speed pursuit with stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of two men
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men were taken into custody on Monday after leading deputies on a high speed pursuit in a stolen car and fled on foot. At approximately 10:15 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were in the area of Cloverdale Road and Clear Creek Road near the water towers. During their patrol, the deputies located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Redding area overnight.
actionnewsnow.com
River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park
The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind. River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park. The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind.
actionnewsnow.com
Siskiyou County man sentenced for making fraudulent FEMA requests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A man was sentenced to one year in prison for seven counts of fraud against the United States, according to the Department of Justice. On Monday, 40-year-old Samuel Lanier of Dunsmuir was sentenced after court documents showed he engaged in a scheme to defraud the U.S. by submitting false reimbursement requests to FEMA in connection with federal grants awarded to Siskiyou and Shasta County Fire Chiefs Associations for recruiting and training.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies after jumping from I-5 overcrossing in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 5 overpass in Tehama County on Friday. The CHP said 49-year-old Gilbert Morga jumped from the Chard Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 5 and collided with the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla who was traveling north. One...
