actionnewsnow.com

3 arrested after a search reveals meth, pills

REDDING, Calif. - Three people were arrested after officers served a search warrant at a home they call a drug house, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they responded to the 4200 block of Bradley Drive for an investigation into a possible drug activity that was reported after National Night Out.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for starting fires near Red Bluff with incendiary device

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for starting multiple fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. At about 9:45 a.m., CAL FIRE Law Enforcement arrested Shane Heard for committing arson to a forest lane in areas around Red Bluff. CAL FIRE said...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Convicted felons with access to assault weapon arrested in Happy Valley

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three convicted felons were arrested in Shasta County after deputies found they all had access to an unregistered assault weapon, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they conducted a compliance check on people who are on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) in...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Gun, suspected fentanyl found in Redding home, 2 arrested

REDDING, Calif. - Two people were arrested after officers located a gun and fentanyl at a home officers called a drug house. The Redding Police Department said they learned that 70-year-old Patrick Borges of Redding was in unlawful possession of a gun. Officers contacted Borges at his home on Mountain...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist who died in downtown Redding crash identified

REDDING, Calif. - A 27-year-old who died in a motorcycle crash in Redding has been identified. Deputies said Daniel Ahern died after a late-night crash in downtown Redding last week. The crash happened in the area of Shasta Street and Pine Street at about 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 12. The...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fentanyl and drug trafficking in Redding

Police say they can normally tell when a large amount of fentanyl is dropped off and sold on the streets because that's when medical 9-1-1 calls increase for overdose. Like any drug, law enforcement says fentanyl is unfortunately easy to obtain for people who want to use it. They do what they can to try and prevent drug trafficking while preserving life.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Orland man injured in single-vehicle crash Thursday night

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 43-year-old Orland man was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a crash Thursday night in Glenn County. The Willows CHP said Miguel Ibanes was driving a 2001 Nissan Sentra north of County Road M north of County Road 33 around 7:15 p.m. Ibanes...
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman found dead after Redding house fire identified

REDDING, Calif. - Deputies have identified a Redding woman who died in a house fire in Redding earlier this month. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Cynthia Gavron was found dead after an early-morning fire on Oct. 4. The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. in the...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man’s death being investigated as suspicious

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Redding man has died after deputies said he was possibly injured in an assault on Oct. 8 in the City of Shasta Lake. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Lake Boulevard and Construction Way for an unknown disturbance on Oct. 8 just after 6 a.m.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

CDFW Cannabis Enforcement Operation in Southern Humboldt Stemmed from a Trinity County Investigation

Yesterday, October 19, officers from both California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were in Southern Humboldt serving search warrants. While one search warrant in the Rancho Sequoia subdivision was led by the Humboldt County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), the other search warrants were under the lead of the CDFW officers.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Dozens of Greyhound bus passengers stranded in Redding on Thursday

REDDING, Calif. — Nearly three dozen passengers of a Greyhound bus were stranded at the Downtown Transit Center on Yuba Street in Redding on Thursday. Some of the approximately 35 passengers told KRCR they arrived in Redding after departing from Sacramento around 5 a.m., which was previously delayed from the night before.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

High speed pursuit with stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of two men

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men were taken into custody on Monday after leading deputies on a high speed pursuit in a stolen car and fled on foot. At approximately 10:15 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were in the area of Cloverdale Road and Clear Creek Road near the water towers. During their patrol, the deputies located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Redding area overnight.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Siskiyou County man sentenced for making fraudulent FEMA requests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A man was sentenced to one year in prison for seven counts of fraud against the United States, according to the Department of Justice. On Monday, 40-year-old Samuel Lanier of Dunsmuir was sentenced after court documents showed he engaged in a scheme to defraud the U.S. by submitting false reimbursement requests to FEMA in connection with federal grants awarded to Siskiyou and Shasta County Fire Chiefs Associations for recruiting and training.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies after jumping from I-5 overcrossing in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 5 overpass in Tehama County on Friday. The CHP said 49-year-old Gilbert Morga jumped from the Chard Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 5 and collided with the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla who was traveling north. One...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

