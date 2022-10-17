ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEEI Sports Radio

Bill Belichick says "nothing to talk about" with Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe debate – even as he stokes the conversation

By Khari Thompson
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gCD1f_0icBMpmX00

The Zappe Train is barreling out the station after Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns, and no one can find the brakes. That's making things increasingly awkward for incumbent starting quarterback Mac Jones with every day that passes.

New England's newest rookie sensation lit up the Browns for 309 yards and two touchdowns through the air, looking improved even over his previous start against the Detroit Lions. In that time, the Patriots are 2-0 and have clawed their way back into the AFC playoff bubble at 3-3 overall.

So will the team go back to Jones when he's finally healthy, or is it Zappe SZN from here on out? Bill Belichick once again declined to say on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Monday morning.

"[Playing Mac Jones] wasn't an option yesterday. He wasn't active for the game, so there was really no option to play him," he said of Jones' status.

When asked if Zappe was competing to keep the job even if Jones returned healthy, Belichick showed a hint of annoyance: "It's every player's job to be ready to go. That's their job. Mac wasn't active yesterday, so there's nothing really to talk about."

Oh, but there is, and Belichick's not doing anything to quell the conversation.

Not only has Zappe outplayed his preseason outlook, albeit against two of the NFL's three worst defenses by DVOA in the Lions and Browns, respectively, but reports have buzzed that the Patriots are essentially sending Jones a message by refusing to endorse him as the starter upon his return: "Do things the way we want, or we'll play the guy that will."

Belichick appears to be wielding the uncertainty about the position with joy as Zappe continues to keep the offense moving in Jones' absence. Jones, meanwhile, pushed hard to play this week but reportedly realized Sunday he needed more time to heal, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Though Belichick has said Zappe's play and Jones' return are "independent" of one another, New England's staying afloat with Zappe could allow Jones to come back at closer to full strength than he otherwise might have.

A close-to-100-percent Jones is better than Zappe, and there's no reasonable scenario in which the Patriots actually bench their No. 15 overall pick from last year and seek to trade him this early on in his career.
But Zappe's play will have tongues wagging in Foxborough for the rest of the season regardless of what happens -- whether Belichick likes it or not.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele

Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hangs With Daughter, Visits Healer During Tom Brady's Loss

Gisele Bündchen had a relaxing weekend amid her split from Tom Brady -- visiting her spiritual healer and spending time with her daughter -- while Tom took an L on the field. Gisele was out and about Sunday in Florida, first visiting Dr. Ewa for a healing session. As we reported, GB paid the doc a visit earlier this month too, sans wedding ring.
FLORIDA STATE
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy