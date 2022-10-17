LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) Adams Avenue will be closed between Hemlock Street and 4th Street on Friday, October 21 from p.m. to 6 p.m. The reason for the closure to accommodate the EOU Homecoming Parade, which will begin a Hemlock Street and move west down Adams Avenue toward Fourth Street. Plan you’re route accordingly if you will be driving near the area at the time.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO