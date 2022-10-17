Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trespassing & Illegal Animal Harvest Arrest in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY – (release from the Oregon State Police) Location: 14258 Sumpter Stage HWY, Baker City, Baker OR USA 97877. OSP received a TIP involving the illegal harvest of a buck deer due to trespassing on private property along SR-7 and SR-410, Sumpter WMU. The involved were located in Sumpter and interviewed. The investigation revealed Subject 1 shot a buck deer from SR-7. Shortly.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP Fish & Wildlife Division Seeking Wolf Shooter
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon department of Fish and Wildlife) On October 3, 2022, Fish and Wildlife Troopers received information from ODFW that a collared wolf, OR88, may be deceased at a location near Little Lookout Mountain, approximately nine miles northeast of Durkee, OR. Fish and Wildlife...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Community Foundation Partners with Stop B2H Coalition
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Stop B2H foundation) The Stop B2H Coalition has been awarded $40,000. from the Oregon Historic Trails Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation to “to educate and mobilize communities in 5 rural eastern Oregon counties to promote, advocate, and litigate for the protection and preservation of the Oregon Trail.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
Street Closure Information – EOU Homecoming Parade
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) Adams Avenue will be closed between Hemlock Street and 4th Street on Friday, October 21 from p.m. to 6 p.m. The reason for the closure to accommodate the EOU Homecoming Parade, which will begin a Hemlock Street and move west down Adams Avenue toward Fourth Street. Plan you’re route accordingly if you will be driving near the area at the time.
hereisoregon.com
The Lady in Blue supposedly haunts the Geiser Grand Hotel. Is this her?
In Eastern Oregon, Baker City’s most opulent hotel, the Geiser Grand, is known for its four-story clock tower, mahogany columns, crystal chandeliers imported from Italy. And of course, ghosts. Tales abound of spirits who party in rooms late into the night, flappers who hang out below the stained-glass ceiling...
Comments / 0