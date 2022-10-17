Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Street Closure Information – EOU Homecoming Parade
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) Adams Avenue will be closed between Hemlock Street and 4th Street on Friday, October 21 from p.m. to 6 p.m. The reason for the closure to accommodate the EOU Homecoming Parade, which will begin a Hemlock Street and move west down Adams Avenue toward Fourth Street. Plan you’re route accordingly if you will be driving near the area at the time.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Department of Energy Grant Program Supports Renewable Energy Projects in Wallowa County
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Energy) The Oregon Department of Energy has selected 21 recipients for a total of $12 million in Community Renewable Energy Grant Program funds. The program supports planning and construction of renewable energy or energy resilience projects for Tribes, public bodies, and consumer-owned utilities.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Tentative timeline is set 911 center move
WALLA WALLA – New details regarding the timeline for the proposed move of the 911 and emergency operations center in Walla Walla were released Monday at the joint work session of the Walla Walla City Council and Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Greg Tompkins said the county is working with another governmental agency to move the EOC into a building at the Walla Walla Regional Airport.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trespassing & Illegal Animal Harvest Arrest in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY – (release from the Oregon State Police) Location: 14258 Sumpter Stage HWY, Baker City, Baker OR USA 97877. OSP received a TIP involving the illegal harvest of a buck deer due to trespassing on private property along SR-7 and SR-410, Sumpter WMU. The involved were located in Sumpter and interviewed. The investigation revealed Subject 1 shot a buck deer from SR-7. Shortly.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Probable Wolf Depredation in Wallowa County
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Cause of Death/Injury: Probable (5) General situation and animal information: On the morning of 10/18/22, a livestock owner found one injured goat and four dead goats on privately-owned property. The four dead goats were tied up to fencing along the county road, and the injured goat was tied up in an unfenced area next to a barn. There was also blood on the window, door, and ground at the neighbor’s chicken coop across the road. The goats were attacked in the evening prior to the investigation and there had been no feeding on the carcasses.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Community Foundation Partners with Stop B2H Coalition
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Stop B2H foundation) The Stop B2H Coalition has been awarded $40,000. from the Oregon Historic Trails Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation to “to educate and mobilize communities in 5 rural eastern Oregon counties to promote, advocate, and litigate for the protection and preservation of the Oregon Trail.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP Fish & Wildlife Division Seeking Wolf Shooter
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon department of Fish and Wildlife) On October 3, 2022, Fish and Wildlife Troopers received information from ODFW that a collared wolf, OR88, may be deceased at a location near Little Lookout Mountain, approximately nine miles northeast of Durkee, OR. Fish and Wildlife...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicular homicide case dismissed in crash
WALLA WALLA – A vehicular homicide case against a teenage girl accused in the death of a 14-year-old girl on Oct. 8 was dismissed Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court Juvenile Department. Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said his office asked to dismiss the case without...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trial date set in murder of Edward Aguilar
WALLA WALLA – The trial for a Kennewick man arrested last month in Walla Walla in connection to a fatal stabbing has been set for Nov. 29. On Monday, the court signed an order finding David Delgado, 46, competent to stand trial. He pleaded not guilty to murder in the first degree, armed with a deadly weapon.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Cristian Mendoza Named CCC Runner of the Week
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) The No. 4 Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers Men’s Cross Country team continues to rack up accolades as sophomore Cristian Mendoza was named the CCC Rize Laboratory Runner of the week for the week of Oct. 10-16. In the Mounties’ showing at the Lewis & Clark Invitational last Saturday Mendoza put together an impressive performance finishing 10th in a field of 369 runners.
Comments / 0