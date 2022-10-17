WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Cause of Death/Injury: Probable (5) General situation and animal information: On the morning of 10/18/22, a livestock owner found one injured goat and four dead goats on privately-owned property. The four dead goats were tied up to fencing along the county road, and the injured goat was tied up in an unfenced area next to a barn. There was also blood on the window, door, and ground at the neighbor’s chicken coop across the road. The goats were attacked in the evening prior to the investigation and there had been no feeding on the carcasses.

WALLOWA COUNTY, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO