Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments
The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
Balenciaga Drops Kanye West From All Current and Future Partnerships – Report
Balenciaga has reportedly dropped Kanye West from all current and future partnerships. According to a report from Women's Wear Daily published on Friday (Oct. 21), Kanye West's widely publicized business relationship with Balenciaga in the fashion world has come to an abrupt end. The wildly popular designer brand is not only cutting Ye off from their present business ties, but they also say any possible plans for a future collab aren't going to happen any time soon.
Kanye West Has Tense Interview With Chris Cuomo, Yells ‘La La La’ in Attempt to Stop Cuomo From Talking
Kanye West is still sharing his controversial ideology with any platform that is willing to give him the time of day. In his latest interview, Ye spoke with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo for a sit-down that featured some tense exchanges. Last night (Oct. 17), Kanye West joined NewsNation's CUOMO show to...
Kanye West’s New Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube
Kanye West's latest controversial Drink Champs interview has been taken down from YouTube. On Monday (Oct. 17), two days after the infamous sit-down aired, the official interview was removed from both the Revolt TV and Drink Champs YouTube channels. People on Twitter have had mixed reviews about the decision to take the interview down.
Here’s Who Has Defended and Opposed Kanye West Following His Most Recent Controversies
Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last month. On Oct. 3, his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show was just the beginning of the tumultuous days head. At the event in Paris, he donned a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which is officially part of the new collection. Subsequent anti-Semetic comments, thoughts on his relationship with the late Virgil Abloh and disputing the cause of George Floyd’s death came after. Understandably so, West has ignited outrage among fellow celebrities and musicians.
N.O.R.E. Apologizes for Kanye West’s Drink Champs Comments, Says Ye Threatened to Walk Out
N.O.R.E. is apologizing for not holding Kanye West more accountable during his latest interview on Drink Champs. This morning (Oct. 17), N.O.R.E. called into Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning show and spoke with cohosts Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez. He touched on numerous aspects regarding Ye's newest Drink Champs episode, including apologizing for not checking West until near the end of the interview. He also revealed that Ye had threatened to walk out of the recording, and that he didn't even realize what West had said until he rewatched the episode.
Lil Baby
DedicatedLil Baby’s rap moniker pales in comparison to the growth he’s experienced over the last five years. With his newly released third studio album prospering in streams, the Atlanta rapper’s music, business and outlook are steady elevating. There’s a war going on outside no rapper is safe...
Akon Reacts to Memes Clowning His Hairline, Says He Paid $7,500 for Hair Transplant Procedure
Akon is getting a good laugh out of being turned into a meme after admitting to getting a hair transplant procedure. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Akon reacted on Twitter to several memes that were made in regard to his recent admission that he underwent a cosmetic procedure to bring his hairline back to its full glory. In one photo, Akon is compared to a Lego head. A second pic shows a clearly Photoshopped addition of hair on the "Locked Up" crooner's forehead. A third Photoshopped image shows half of Akon's hair hacked off. The final photo in the collage shows Akon completely bald.
Nicki Minaj Defines Term ‘Karen’ After Calling Latto One
Nicki Minaj has offered up her definition of the term "Karen" after using it as a derogatory reference to Latto during a recent spat on Twitter. On Monday (Oct. 17), Nicki Minaj hit up Instagram Live in a conversation with podcaster Nunu Nellz to address her views as they pertain to the beef with Latto that popped off on social media in the late hours of Oct. 13. During the heated back-and-forth with Latto, Nicki called the "Big Energy" rapper a "Karen" twice and is now explaining why she feels that way by implying that Latto's sweet and innocent demeanor is nothing more than a front.
The Game Trolls 50 Cent About His Estranged Relationship With Oldest Son
The Game is using 50 Cent's relationship with his estranged son Marquise as ammo in their ongoing beef. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Game inexplicably turned up the heat on his beef with 50 Cent on Instagram with two posts poking fun at Fif's soured bond with his 26-year-old son. In the first post, Game shared a photo of 50 Cent and Marquise from an old G-Unit ad from the early 2000s. He captioned the pic, "Like father like… wait, wrong picture. BRB."
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1