Read full article on original website
Related
Hermiston mayor on task force to take on homelessness
HERMISTON — An Oregon Mayors Association task force submitted its plan to address the statewide homelessness crisis on Friday, Oct. 14, in a letter to the three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature. “We write to you as leaders, partners and voters seeking collaboration and action. Cities are facing a...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Rowan: Legislature changes the game for law enforcement
UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he chose law enforcement as a calling because he wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. The job has become harder to do, he says, because of the Oregon Legislature and its changing laws. “It’s almost like they...
nbcrightnow.com
Regional company fined over $190K for L&I violations
TUMWATER, Wash. — The Washington Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is fining regional company Two Rivers Terminal LLC for more than 60 alleged safety and health violations, according to a press release from L&I. The company is a wholesale agrochemical formulator and supplier, with plants in Moses Lake, Pasco and Umatilla, Oregon.
elkhornmediagroup.com
County gives grants to two youth sports proposals
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners is giving out $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to youth sports complexes proposed in both Pendleton and Hermiston. “The funding is from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund that we just received $2 million for,” Board Chairman...
elkhornmediagroup.com
PDC changes grant-funding process
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Development Commission is changing the way it gives grants. The governing body for the urban renewal area has been discussing changes to the process for several months. Mayor John Turner says the reason is that the grants are in high demand. “In the past we...
elkhornmediagroup.com
County has new emergency alert system
UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County has a new system for pushing out emergency alerts via text and email to county residents. U-M Alert is a part of OR Alert. Commissioner Dan Dorran said that 35 of Oregon’s 36 counties are now signed up with the new system. The only county not registered is Malheur, due to issues with its shared border with Idaho.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bledsoe dies at TRCI
UMATILLA – Leman Louis Bledsoe, 81, died Thursday at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla. He was in the infirmary on hospice care. Both the Oregon State Police and next of kin have been notified. Bledsoe entered Oregon Department of Corrections custody in March of this year. His earliest...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Mooney address high school grad rates
HERMISTON – Oregon’s high school graduation rates being among the lowest in the nation is often cited by politicians who fail to point out that Oregon has tougher graduation requirements than most states. Hermiston School Superintendent Tricia Mooney said she’s sure there is room for improvement, but the system shouldn’t be dumbed down.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trial date set in murder of Edward Aguilar
WALLA WALLA – The trial for a Kennewick man arrested last month in Walla Walla in connection to a fatal stabbing has been set for Nov. 29. On Monday, the court signed an order finding David Delgado, 46, competent to stand trial. He pleaded not guilty to murder in the first degree, armed with a deadly weapon.
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Pendleton City Council OKS three construction projects
PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council authorized three construction projects at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18. Pendleton legal assistant Susan Doescher said the largest project was the long-planned city bus barn, to be built near the airport by McCormack Construction of Pendleton. Total cost is estimated at $3 million.
Suspect captured near Kennewick High School booked on 8 charges
KENNEWICK, Wash. — When police officers noticed a suspicious individual walking on the Kennewick High School campus grounds, they knew something was fishy. This was confirmed when he ran from confrontation. According to officers from the Kennewick Police Department, a patrol officer was in the area of the school on the 500-block of W 6th Ave at 12:04 a.m. on...
Preparation to demolish Pendleton Flour Mill begins
PENDLETON — The burnt portions of the Pendleton flour mill are set to be demolished, and a team from Northstar Demolition and Remediation Inc. was at the mill Thursday, Oct. 20 assessing the site and planning the demolition. Matt Chambers, vice president of operations for Northstar Demolition and Remediation...
Fall To Thunder in This Weekend With Wind, Rain and Cold
According to the National Weather Service, and noticed by many, so far this fall has been mild. The NWS out of Pendleton and other weather watch stations say starting Friday night, we are going to see a lot more 'normal' weather. So far, we've had some chilly overnight temps, but the daytime highs have been close to record temps for this time of year.
Have You Visited Pendleton’s Famous Cozy Rooms Brothel Yet?
For nearly 40 years, The Cozy Rooms was the most popular brothel in Pendleton. Opened in 1928 by 26-year-old Stella Darby, her brothel is immortalized in Pendleton history, with Darby herself receiving a statue in her honor outside of the location where she used to run her brothel. The bronze statue, unveiled in 2014, cost $18,000.
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Teen dies after accidental shooting
KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department were informed this week that the 17-year-old boy shot Saturday night on the 800 block of North Volland Street has died. The victim in this case has been identified as Elias Salazar. The investigation revealed the incident involved a group of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man attempts to lure girl into van
KENNEWICK – A girl walking to Park Middle School Wednesday morning reported to Kennewick police a man in a light blue minivan approached her and tried to coax her into the van, assaulting her in the process. The incident happened near the area of West 10th Street and South...
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP: Driver dies after crashing on Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK – Washington State Patrol reports the driver of a pickup truck died from his injuries sustained in a collision on the Cable Bridge Thursday afternoon. Troopers said Brian R. Tackett, 52, of Kennewick was southbound on State Route 397 at 3:39 p.m. crossing the Cable Bridge when he struck the jersey barrier. His 2014 Ford F150 pickup truck was totaled.
Comments / 0