Read full article on original website
Related
68-year-old caught on video in Pasco vandalizing ‘COVID Clint’ campaign sign
“We will never know how many caught COVID, because they did not wear a mask. We will never know how many are in the ground today because they trusted Clint Didier.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicular homicide case dismissed in crash
WALLA WALLA – A vehicular homicide case against a teenage girl accused in the death of a 14-year-old girl on Oct. 8 was dismissed Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court Juvenile Department. Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said his office asked to dismiss the case without...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bledsoe dies at TRCI
UMATILLA – Leman Louis Bledsoe, 81, died Thursday at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla. He was in the infirmary on hospice care. Both the Oregon State Police and next of kin have been notified. Bledsoe entered Oregon Department of Corrections custody in March of this year. His earliest...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trial date set in murder of Edward Aguilar
WALLA WALLA – The trial for a Kennewick man arrested last month in Walla Walla in connection to a fatal stabbing has been set for Nov. 29. On Monday, the court signed an order finding David Delgado, 46, competent to stand trial. He pleaded not guilty to murder in the first degree, armed with a deadly weapon.
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
‘Pride of her family.’ Funeral expense fundraiser started for slain Hanford High grad
“She was the big sister in the house. Always taking care of everyone’s needs.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
County has new emergency alert system
UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County has a new system for pushing out emergency alerts via text and email to county residents. U-M Alert is a part of OR Alert. Commissioner Dan Dorran said that 35 of Oregon’s 36 counties are now signed up with the new system. The only county not registered is Malheur, due to issues with its shared border with Idaho.
Suspect captured near Kennewick High School booked on 8 charges
KENNEWICK, Wash. — When police officers noticed a suspicious individual walking on the Kennewick High School campus grounds, they knew something was fishy. This was confirmed when he ran from confrontation. According to officers from the Kennewick Police Department, a patrol officer was in the area of the school on the 500-block of W 6th Ave at 12:04 a.m. on...
elkhornmediagroup.com
County gives grants to two youth sports proposals
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners is giving out $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to youth sports complexes proposed in both Pendleton and Hermiston. “The funding is from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund that we just received $2 million for,” Board Chairman...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Rowan: Legislature changes the game for law enforcement
UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he chose law enforcement as a calling because he wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. The job has become harder to do, he says, because of the Oregon Legislature and its changing laws. “It’s almost like they...
14-year-old Kennewick suspect in custody for shooting another kid
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A young teenager is behind bars as part of an investigation into the shooting of another juvenile in the Tri-Cities on Saturday night. According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department, officers got the call to respond to the 800-block of N Volland St while patrolling the area around 9:20 p.m. PST on October 15. Dispatchers...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Tentative timeline is set 911 center move
WALLA WALLA – New details regarding the timeline for the proposed move of the 911 and emergency operations center in Walla Walla were released Monday at the joint work session of the Walla Walla City Council and Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Greg Tompkins said the county is working with another governmental agency to move the EOC into a building at the Walla Walla Regional Airport.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man attempts to lure girl into van
KENNEWICK – A girl walking to Park Middle School Wednesday morning reported to Kennewick police a man in a light blue minivan approached her and tried to coax her into the van, assaulting her in the process. The incident happened near the area of West 10th Street and South...
elkhornmediagroup.com
PDC changes grant-funding process
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Development Commission is changing the way it gives grants. The governing body for the urban renewal area has been discussing changes to the process for several months. Mayor John Turner says the reason is that the grants are in high demand. “In the past we...
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP: Driver dies after crashing on Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK – Washington State Patrol reports the driver of a pickup truck died from his injuries sustained in a collision on the Cable Bridge Thursday afternoon. Troopers said Brian R. Tackett, 52, of Kennewick was southbound on State Route 397 at 3:39 p.m. crossing the Cable Bridge when he struck the jersey barrier. His 2014 Ford F150 pickup truck was totaled.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
City of Richland: North end draws large commercial, housing projects
An ongoing effort to market and prime the Horn Rapids area of Richland is paying off as nonstop growth continues at the northern end of the city. Richland is rewriting its master plan to support ongoing residential development while mapping out future commercial and retail projects in Horn Rapids. “It...
2 wrong-way crashes on Tri-City highways. Both suspected drunk drivers
One crash closed part of the interstate for nearly four hours.
Student Walking to School in Kenn Escapes Suspect Who Grabbed Them
Just after 2 PM Wednesday, October 19th, the Kennewick School District released an alert to parents. Student walking to Park Middle School grabbed by man but escapes. The KSD reported in their release, sent by way of their Parent Square App, that around 11:46 AM a student was walking west on West 10th near South Benton Street when a man driving a blue van pulled up and tried to grab the student. The location is less than 1,500 feet east of the school.
KEPR
Family and friends honor 18-year-old shot and killed in Benton County
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Loved ones are celebrating the life of Jatzivy Sarabia, the 18-year-old shot and killed on Oct. 15 in Benton County. On Monday, Oct. 17, dozens gathered at Howard Amon Park for a balloon release organized by Jatzivy's friends. Kimberly Sarabia, Jatzivy's mother, said she was loved...
nbcrightnow.com
Man with gun arrested at Kennewick High
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after midnight Monday, Kennewick Police Officers observed a male walking on the Kennewick High School campus. When officers tried to contact the man he ran. After a short chase officers say they stopped the man and determined he had a gun. According to a KPD press release,...
Comments / 0