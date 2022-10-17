ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vehicular homicide case dismissed in crash

WALLA WALLA – A vehicular homicide case against a teenage girl accused in the death of a 14-year-old girl on Oct. 8 was dismissed Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court Juvenile Department. Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said his office asked to dismiss the case without...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Bledsoe dies at TRCI

UMATILLA – Leman Louis Bledsoe, 81, died Thursday at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla. He was in the infirmary on hospice care. Both the Oregon State Police and next of kin have been notified. Bledsoe entered Oregon Department of Corrections custody in March of this year. His earliest...
UMATILLA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Trial date set in murder of Edward Aguilar

WALLA WALLA – The trial for a Kennewick man arrested last month in Walla Walla in connection to a fatal stabbing has been set for Nov. 29. On Monday, the court signed an order finding David Delgado, 46, competent to stand trial. He pleaded not guilty to murder in the first degree, armed with a deadly weapon.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

County has new emergency alert system

UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County has a new system for pushing out emergency alerts via text and email to county residents. U-M Alert is a part of OR Alert. Commissioner Dan Dorran said that 35 of Oregon’s 36 counties are now signed up with the new system. The only county not registered is Malheur, due to issues with its shared border with Idaho.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

County gives grants to two youth sports proposals

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners is giving out $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to youth sports complexes proposed in both Pendleton and Hermiston. “The funding is from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund that we just received $2 million for,” Board Chairman...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Rowan: Legislature changes the game for law enforcement

UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he chose law enforcement as a calling because he wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. The job has become harder to do, he says, because of the Oregon Legislature and its changing laws. “It’s almost like they...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Tentative timeline is set 911 center move

WALLA WALLA – New details regarding the timeline for the proposed move of the 911 and emergency operations center in Walla Walla were released Monday at the joint work session of the Walla Walla City Council and Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Greg Tompkins said the county is working with another governmental agency to move the EOC into a building at the Walla Walla Regional Airport.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man attempts to lure girl into van

KENNEWICK – A girl walking to Park Middle School Wednesday morning reported to Kennewick police a man in a light blue minivan approached her and tried to coax her into the van, assaulting her in the process. The incident happened near the area of West 10th Street and South...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

PDC changes grant-funding process

PENDLETON – The Pendleton Development Commission is changing the way it gives grants. The governing body for the urban renewal area has been discussing changes to the process for several months. Mayor John Turner says the reason is that the grants are in high demand. “In the past we...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

WSP: Driver dies after crashing on Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK – Washington State Patrol reports the driver of a pickup truck died from his injuries sustained in a collision on the Cable Bridge Thursday afternoon. Troopers said Brian R. Tackett, 52, of Kennewick was southbound on State Route 397 at 3:39 p.m. crossing the Cable Bridge when he struck the jersey barrier. His 2014 Ford F150 pickup truck was totaled.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

City of Richland: North end draws large commercial, housing projects

An ongoing effort to market and prime the Horn Rapids area of Richland is paying off as nonstop growth continues at the northern end of the city. Richland is rewriting its master plan to support ongoing residential development while mapping out future commercial and retail projects in Horn Rapids. “It...
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Student Walking to School in Kenn Escapes Suspect Who Grabbed Them

Just after 2 PM Wednesday, October 19th, the Kennewick School District released an alert to parents. Student walking to Park Middle School grabbed by man but escapes. The KSD reported in their release, sent by way of their Parent Square App, that around 11:46 AM a student was walking west on West 10th near South Benton Street when a man driving a blue van pulled up and tried to grab the student. The location is less than 1,500 feet east of the school.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man with gun arrested at Kennewick High

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after midnight Monday, Kennewick Police Officers observed a male walking on the Kennewick High School campus. When officers tried to contact the man he ran. After a short chase officers say they stopped the man and determined he had a gun. According to a KPD press release,...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy