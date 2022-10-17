Read full article on original website
Oregon Community Foundation Partners with Stop B2H Coalition
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Stop B2H foundation) The Stop B2H Coalition has been awarded $40,000. from the Oregon Historic Trails Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation to “to educate and mobilize communities in 5 rural eastern Oregon counties to promote, advocate, and litigate for the protection and preservation of the Oregon Trail.”
Update-Immediate release USFS prescribed burn arrest
Grant, Or (Released by Grant County District Attorney)-On October 19, 2022, at about 4:50pm, the Grant County Dispatch Center began receiving 911 calls reporting an out of control USFS prescribed burn near mile post 2 on the Izee Highway in Bear Valley, Grant County, Oregon. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley...
Street Closure Information – EOU Homecoming Parade
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) Adams Avenue will be closed between Hemlock Street and 4th Street on Friday, October 21 from p.m. to 6 p.m. The reason for the closure to accommodate the EOU Homecoming Parade, which will begin a Hemlock Street and move west down Adams Avenue toward Fourth Street. Plan you’re route accordingly if you will be driving near the area at the time.
Forest Service 'burn boss' arrested after prescribed burn escapes in Eastern Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The leader of a U.S. Forest Service crew conducting a prescribed burn in Eastern Oregon was arrested on charges of reckless burning after the fire spread onto private land. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said the 39-year-old burn boss was taken into custody and transported to...
Trespassing & Illegal Animal Harvest Arrest in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY – (release from the Oregon State Police) Location: 14258 Sumpter Stage HWY, Baker City, Baker OR USA 97877. OSP received a TIP involving the illegal harvest of a buck deer due to trespassing on private property along SR-7 and SR-410, Sumpter WMU. The involved were located in Sumpter and interviewed. The investigation revealed Subject 1 shot a buck deer from SR-7. Shortly.
ASSISTANCE NEEDED IN LOCATING THE PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR SHOOTING AND KILLING A WOLF - LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT UNIT IN BAKER COUNTY, OREGON
BAKER COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, October 3, 2022, Fish and Wildlife Troopers received information from ODFW that a collared wolf, OR88, may be deceased at a location near Little Lookout Mountain, approximately nine miles northeast of Durkee, OR. Fish and Wildlife Troopers...
Poached wolf found shot near Little Lookout Mountain; OSP asks public’s help
(Editor’s note: A photo of the dead wolf is found at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing to some) Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help find whoever shot a female wolf who was found dead in Baker County earlier this month. OSP...
Cristian Mendoza Named CCC Runner of the Week
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) The No. 4 Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers Men’s Cross Country team continues to rack up accolades as sophomore Cristian Mendoza was named the CCC Rize Laboratory Runner of the week for the week of Oct. 10-16. In the Mounties’ showing at the Lewis & Clark Invitational last Saturday Mendoza put together an impressive performance finishing 10th in a field of 369 runners.
