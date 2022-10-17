“Scummy”, Tom Brady criticized for practicing while fellow teammate Cameron Brate suffered a crushing injury

Read full article on original website
Bobby Rivers
4d ago
I'm not a Tom Brady fan and don't see an issue with him staying on the sidelines. The trainers were out there doing their job, not too much Tom could have done. This is the liberal media making something out of nothing, again.
Cherokee Pride
4d ago
Brady doesn't care about anyone but himself. He's self centered and a selfish narcissistic man. Did you really expect him to show respect for the injured player? Your a fool to think he would have.
It's me the untouchable one
4d ago
For those who says, "Brady is a QB and not a doctor"! You don't have to be a doctor to have sympathy and concerns for a person!
