kjan.com
Boone man injured in a Union County crash, Thursday night
(Creston, Iowa) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports two people were injured during a collision Thursday night. Authorities say 32-year-old Corey Lee Mitchell, of Boone, suffered severe injuries and was flown by MercyOne Air to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, while the driver of the other vehicle – a man from Adair County – complained of possible/unknown injuries, but were otherwise okay and was not transported to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Cherry Street, at around 8:07-p.m.
kjan.com
Distracted driver rear-ends a pickup in Creston Wed. night
(Creston, Iowa) – A woman who said she was distracted by her cell phone, failed to stop at an intersection in Creston, Wednesday night, causing her vehicle to rear-end a pickup truck. No injuries were reported. Creston Police report 67-year-old Ricky Ramaeker, of Creston, was driving a 1999 Dodge pickup truck on southbound Sumner Street, and stopped at the red light with Adams Street, when his vehicle was struck from behind by a southbound 2004 Pontiac. The accident happened at around 10:15-p.m. Authorities identified the driver of the car as 19-year-old Katilina Bozwell, of Creston.
Tiller and Snow Blower reported stolen in Creston
(Creston) A Toro Power Clear 721 red snow blower and a red Honda Tiller were reported stolen in Creston. The Creston Police Department says James Harvey McCutchan reported Tuesday afternoon that someone had broken into his storage unit. The estimated loss is $1,200.
kjan.com
(Update) 2 seriously injured in Cass County (IA) UTV accident
(rural Griswold, Iowa) – In an update to our prior report, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday (10/20), released additional information, with regard a UTV accident that took place Sunday afternoon. Officials say deputies and area First Responders were paged-out to a UTV accident that had occurred in the area of 550th and Richland Road.
KCCI.com
Crash causes traffic delays on Interstate 35/80
DES MOINES, Iowa — A crash on Interstate 35/80 near Douglas Avenue caused major traffic delays Thursday morning. According to Urbandale police, at least one person was transported to the hospital with injuries after a single-vehicle crash. The extent of their injuries isn't known right now. The crash occurred...
kjan.com
Fatal accident in Mills County Tuesday evening
(Emerson, Iowa) – A single-vehicle accident at around 8-p.m. Tuesday near the Mills/Montgomery County line, claimed the life of a man from Pottawattamie County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder, from Treynor, died when the 1998 Chevy 2500 pickup he was driving crashed off of Highway 34, near Emerson.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Des Moines Woman in Harrison County on Felony Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of a Des Moines, Iowa woman Wednesday evening in Harrison County on two driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Krista D. Johns around 8:20 Wednesday evening on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender and driving in the wrong direction on the road.
One Hurt in Union County Crash
(Creston) One person suffered injuries when his car struck an animal in the roadway in Union County. The Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 6:30 a.m. on Highway 34. Authorities say 26-year-old Sabastian William Peterson of Creston was treated for minor injuries at the Greater Regional Hospital in Creston.
kjan.com
Cass County Sheriff’s Dept. arrest report 10/20/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday, released a report on three arrests from over the past week. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), deputies arrested 32-year-old TR Etomara, of Atlantic, for Driving While Revoked and Providing False ID to Law Enforcement. Etomara was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release.
kjan.com
Atlantic Police report, 10/20/22: 3 arrests
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports two people were arrested Sunday (10/16): 30-year-old Asher Herrin, of Carroll, was arrested for Theft in the 3rd Degree, and Public Intoxication. And, 24-year-old Jeff Edecker, of Atlantic, was arrested for Public Intoxication. Last Saturday, 60-year-old Julie Peck, of Walnut, was...
kjan.com
Scam affecting the Shenandoah Police Department
The Shenandoah Police Department has been notified of a scam. Authorities want everyone to know that the Shenandoah P-D is NOT fundraising for new uniforms, and they are NOT calling people individually. If you do wish to donate to the Shenandoah police Department you may contact us at 712-246-3512. Thank...
kjan.com
Pott. County man arrested on Montgomery County warrants
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Two men were arrested on separate charges Friday (Today), in Montgomery County. Sheriff’s officials report 43-year-old Michael Gene Landon, Jr., of Council Bluffs, was arrested on two Montgomery County warrants for providing false information and driving while suspended. Landon was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked in an held on a cash only bond.
KRMS Radio
Iowa Woman Injured In Lake Area Crash
Among several accidents on Lake Area roadways over the weekend – one that left an Iowa woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol reports that at around 10 AM a Dodge Challenger being driven by a 55 year old Des Moines man failed to negotiate a curve on Jade Road near Oakmont Road and ran off to the right side and struck a tree.
KCCI.com
Man arrested after chase and crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly led police on a chase before crashing his car and leaving a passenger behind. According to police, officers attempted to stop a car driven by Anthony John Formaro. Police attempted to pull Formaro over for traffic...
KCCI.com
Tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturns on Iowa highway
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A tractor-trailer hauling livestock overturned Wednesday on Highway 163, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash east of the Metro Waste Landfill. The trailer was on its side blocking the westbound lanes of Highway 163 at about 9:24 a.m. Westbound...
Des Moines Man Accused Of Leaving Passenger In Burning Vehicle During Police Chase
(Des Moines, IA) A Des Moines man is accused of leaving a passenger in a burning vehicle after crashing during a police chase. Officers say Anthony John Formaro refused to stop for traffic violations and led them on a chase. They say Formaro crashed, and his car rolled over near East 29th Street and Hubbell Avenue. The car then caught fire while police say they chased a fleeing Formaro. He faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a serious accident and possessing a controlled substance.
Two Hurt in Side-by-Side Accident near Griswold
(Griswold) Two people suffered injuries in a side-by-side accident on Sunday afternoon near Griswold. Cass County Deputy Tim Olsen tells KSOM/KS95 News a Polaris side-by-side was traveling southbound in the west ditch of Highway 48 north of Griswold. The Polaris went over a field entrance and flipped end-over-end multiple times, and came to rest on its wheels. A male and female sustained injuries in the crash.
iowa.media
Acetylene tank explodes in Orient
ORIENT — A construction trailer containing an acetylene tank exploded just after 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 on Highway 25 on the south edge of Orient. Emergency responders who were first on scene said they immediately determined there were no injuries, however there was debris all over. “I think...
theperrynews.com
Tipsy Urbandalean arrested on multiple charges
A tipsy Urbandale man was arrested Monday after his van struck an impact attenuator in use at an interstate work site, and he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer. Sunil Panday, 21, of 8509 Ridgemont Dr., Urbandale, was charged with first-offense OWI, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts, false report to 911, failure to stop in assured clear distance, operating without a valid license and violation of financial liability coverage.
kjan.com
Murder charges filed against a Marshalltown man
(Norwalk, Iowa) – Officials in central Iowa report a man from Marshalltown faces a charge of a murder in the first degree, in connection to the September stabbing of a Norwalk woman. 38-year-old Antonio Lavell Lewis also faces unrelated charges stemming from warrants out of Marshall County. Norwalk Police...
