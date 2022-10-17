Read full article on original website
Suspected killer of Central District community leader arrested
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a Seattle business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and East Union Street. Seattle Police announced the arrest Thursday afternoon and said that the arrest came in the Central District with the assistance of SWAT teams.
Seattle council member Sawant urging police to investigate several attacks involving human feces
In a letter directed to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and the Seattle City Council’s, council member Kshama Sawant expressed disfavor with the Seattle Police Department for “failing to investigate a series of disturbing incidents at my home.”. According to Sawant, bags of human...
Kirkland enacting pilot program to crack down on illegal vehicle noise
After getting a whole host of complaints from residents tired of what may to some sound like “The Fast and the Furious” reenactments on their streets, the City of Kirkland is starting a unique pilot program to crack down on illegal street racing — and the noise associated with it.
knkx.org
How four Tacoma police officers arrived at the street corner where Manny Ellis died
The Walk Home is a podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis, a Black man killed in Tacoma police custody in 2020. KNKX Special Projects reporter and producer Will James joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about...
Light rail closed between Rainier Beach, Tukwila starting Saturday
Sound Transit’s Link light rail will be suspending service between Rainier Beach station and Tukwila International Boulevard station starting Saturday, Oct. 22 in order to perform maintenance on powerlines. Riders looking to get to south Seattle will have the option to ride on a free Link shuttle between all...
Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world
SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
capitolhillseattle.com
Somebody is throwing bags of poop in Kshama Sawant’s yard and SPD reportedly doesn’t give a shit — UPDATE
Somebody is throwing bags of suspected human poop into City Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s Central District yard. The District 3 representative is calling on Mayor Bruce Harrell to direct the Seattle Police Department to do more to investigate what Sawant is calling “a series of disturbing incidents at my home.”
Wildfire smoke again pollutes Pacific Northwest air
The air quality west of the Cascades from Vancouver, British Columbia, south to Eugene, Oregon, has deteriorated again as wildfires continue to burn. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon saying the smoke around Seattle was causing unhealthy air and that people should close windows and limit time outdoors. Other areas around Puget Sound were experiencing air considered unhealthy for sensitive groups or worse, the agency said.
Rainier Beach man shot in neck inside his home
Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot late Monday night in his Rainier Beach home. Officers say at 10:10 p.m., a resident in the 9700 block of 60th Avenue South called 911 to report a man was shot and injured. Officers arrived and found a 50-year-old man suffering...
q13fox.com
Deputies: Body found on SR 509 near south Seattle ID'd as 16-year-old girl
SEATTLE - Investigators with King County are hoping the public can help them figure out what happened to a 16-year-old girl in the hours before she was found dead along the side of a highway in White Center. On Oct. 7, detectives said the teen’s body was found along a...
q13fox.com
Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week
TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead
There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
Weekend shootings in South Sound leave neighbors terrified
TACOMA, Wash. — Several South Sound neighborhoods are on edge after four drive-by shootings in just two hours, including one where at least 40 bullets were fired. The first shooting Saturday night injured a 29-year-old woman. By 11 o’clock, three more homes had been shot up, all of them...
valleyrecord.com
Toddler takes meth; car crashes into school; jury sides with police | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, a jury unanimously found Federal Way police were justified in the shooting death of Robert Lightfeather; a Kent man was charged after a toddler in his care overdosed on methamphetamine; and classes were canceled at Hazen High School in Renton after a car crashed into the building.
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident
Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
Former UW student claims prowler police are looking for is same person who targeted their home
A former University of Washington student believes the person who broke into a home in the U-District over the weekend and assaulted a student is the same person who targeted her home multiple times this year. KIRO 7 is not sharing this former student’s identity, but when she saw the...
Relief on the way as smoky skies linger across WA
Some people in western Washington like the glorious heat of summer. Others like the coziness the rain provides. Some even like the snow so they can head to the mountains and snowboard or ski. But one thing we can all agree on: ‘Go away, smoke!’. And we’re close.
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
q13fox.com
Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
