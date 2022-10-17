ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world

SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
Wildfire smoke again pollutes Pacific Northwest air

The air quality west of the Cascades from Vancouver, British Columbia, south to Eugene, Oregon, has deteriorated again as wildfires continue to burn. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon saying the smoke around Seattle was causing unhealthy air and that people should close windows and limit time outdoors. Other areas around Puget Sound were experiencing air considered unhealthy for sensitive groups or worse, the agency said.
EUGENE, OR
Rainier Beach man shot in neck inside his home

Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot late Monday night in his Rainier Beach home. Officers say at 10:10 p.m., a resident in the 9700 block of 60th Avenue South called 911 to report a man was shot and injured. Officers arrived and found a 50-year-old man suffering...
SEATTLE, WA
Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week

TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
TACOMA, WA
Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead

There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident

Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
EVERETT, WA
Relief on the way as smoky skies linger across WA

Some people in western Washington like the glorious heat of summer. Others like the coziness the rain provides. Some even like the snow so they can head to the mountains and snowboard or ski. But one thing we can all agree on: ‘Go away, smoke!’. And we’re close.
SEATTLE, WA
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
KING COUNTY, WA
Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
SEATTLE, WA
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?

Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
TACOMA, WA
