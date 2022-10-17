ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four arrested for violating City of Naples curfew, leads to drug bust

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
Left to right: William Butler, Brandon Morrison, Reginaldo Miller, Roy Zitzman

NAPLES, Fla. — Four people caught violating the City of Naples Curfew were also busted for drugs.

At 10:39 p.m. on Friday, October 14, Naples Police noticed a suspicious vehicle at the beach end of 11th Ave S. The North Carolina License plate displayed on the black Acura SUV was registered to a Chevy Sedan, officers said.

All four men, William Butler, Brandon Morrison, Reginaldo Miller, and Roy Zitzman, said they were down in Southwest Florida for work due to the hurricane. One of the men said they were looking for a spot to camp on the beach.

In the vehicle, officers found Narcotics and Narcotics Paraphernalia, according to the Naples Police Department.

Butler, who holds a non-extraditable active warrant out of Ohio for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery, as well as a warrant out of South Carolina for theft, was in possession of 1.5 ounces of cannabis.

All four men were arrested for curfew and narcotics charges. They were brought to the Naples Jail Center.

