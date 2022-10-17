Read full article on original website
Nike SFB 6" Boots Return With a Versatile "Black/Light Taupe" Arrangement
As the weather temperatures descend and the leaves start to morph into their warm red, yellow and orange ensembles, street fashion also start to make a transition. For the fall and winter seasons, boots tend to make more consistent appearances, so Nike has elected to bring back its SFB 6” silhouette in a brand new “Black/Light Taupe” colorway.
Levi’s Taps Sami Miró Vintage for an Exclusive New Upcycled Collab Collection
Falling in love with vintage design aesthetics from an early age, fashion designer Sami Miró has been turning her talents toward sustainability and upcycling since she was a teenager. As a result of her creativity and pioneering design technique, global denim behemoth Levi’s has recently tapped Miró for an exclusive new upcycled collab collection.
You Can Now Wear a Fragrance Crafted by James Turrell
The artist has created two scents in collaboration with Lalique. Lalique‘s roster of collaborators isn’t short of impressive names. From brands such as Patrón, to artists like Damien Hirst – its ability to work with a wide mix of creators has gained it the solid reputation it has today. Now, cementing this, the brand has enlisted the artistic eye of James Turrell, who – arguably more known for large installations than tiny objects – has created a series of limited-edition pieces each exploring themes that have defined his career to date.
Norse Projects' Second FW22 Delivery Explores Its Nordic Roots
Making its debut earlier this year, Danish design studio Norse Projects’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection melds classic Americana styles with a dash of Nordic flair. The brand headed to the mountaintops for its first seasonal delivery, parting ways to Scotland’s northern coastline for its second drop. Entitled “On Northern...
New Streetwear Label Maison Menace Launches Its FW22 Collection
With a slew of new fashion entries vying for a spot amongst the already established realm of streetwear brands, upcoming label Maison Menace is doing its best to make its presence felt for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Launching his new collection and visual imagery for the brand, Creative Director Sul...
Nike Presents Exotic New Animal Prints on Classic Sneakers
This fall, is set to introduce a new animal print-themed footwear collection named “Animal Instinct.” While the Swoosh is no stranger to presenting animal-inspired looks, this batch of sneakers is sure to stand out. Beginning with the Air Max 90, various materials and prints grace the upper. Mesh,...
Jordan Brand Expands Its "25 Years in China" Collection With the Air Jordan 12
2022 marks the 25th year of business in China for Jordan Brand. Its 1997 opening year came at a time when the Air Jordan 12 was still new to shelves, thus it having a special connection to the country. Over the years, Jordan Brand has nodded to this with the silhouette’s inclusion in Chinese New Year celebrations for 2017 and 2019. In addition, the low-top version of the Air Jordan 12 was spotted as part of the “25 Years in China” collection earlier this year.
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Craft"
Has a wide collection of sneakers that don’t tend to miss a beat. When looking at some of the Swooshes’ most poplar silhouettes — such as the Jordan 1 and Dunk Low — new color schemes and designs are constantly presented to keep Nike fans engaged. And while the latter seems to be dominating the headlines as of late, one silhouette that is currently going under the radar and having a successful year is the Air Jordan 2. Collaborations atop the retro Jordan model are being presented at a rapid rate — such as the recently-presented Shelflife link-up — but Jordan Brand is now diverting our attention away from its team-ups by unveiling its upcoming Air Jordan 2 “Craft” release.
Nike Terminator High Gets Fitted With "Noble Green" Uppers
Much like other brands in the sportswear world today, will often supplement its collaborative releases with a flurry of general release colorways to keep the momentum of its silhouettes going strong. Earlier this year, the brand previewed a new Nike Terminator High capsule alongside COMME des GARÇONS Homme, and it has since been gradually unveiling inline colorways in the latter half of the year. And now its repertoire is getting further expanded with a brand new “Noble Green” colorway that has just emerged by way of official imagery.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Coming off last week’s release of JohnUNDERCOVER’s graphic-heavy coat and more statement outerwear, HBX Archives is serving up yet another wide selection of apparel items for week 92. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world....
Official Images of the Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red"
The Air Jordan 9 may be the only Air Jordan silhouette from 1-14 that Michael Jordan didn’t wear on an NBA court, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking for prestige. MJ was pursuing his diamond dreams with the Birmingham Barons (a minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox) when the Air Jordan 9 dropped in 1993, but instead of stymieing the silhouette his absence from the hardwood made it a potent placeholder. Now, it’s back once again with a new “Fire Red” colorway that’s set to release in November — official images of which have just surfaced.
HYPEBEAST Magazine Explores "The Frontiers Issue" Landscape Through an Installation Exhibition
As the 30th edition of HYPEBEAST Magazine circulates the globe, it now looks to further immerse readers into The Frontiers Issue, exploring the worlds of NIGO, Glenn Martens, Chance The Rapper, Peter Do, and more, through an exhibition stationed at HBX New York. Celebrating fashion, footwear, art and music, the...
Rihanna Releases New “Sport” Line for Her Savage X Fenty Brand
Fresh off the heels of her NFL Super Bowl announcement, multi-hyphenate talent and business mogul, Rihanna, has just added another notch to her belt with the release of a new Sport line for her Savage X Fenty brand. Rihanna has seen tremendous success when she first launched the SXF label...
Social Status Announces Release of Second Nike Air Max Penny 2 "Playground" Colorway
Has continued to provide Social Status the opportunity to utilize its great storytelling abilities with the release of several sneakers throughout 2022. Focusing especially on the Air Max Penny 1 and 2, the duo has brought new life to the old school silhouette. Now, following the first Air Max Penny 2 “Playground” release, the “White/Blue” colorway is on its way.
First Look at the JJJJound x New Balance 991
JJJJound and New Balance have already cranked out two collaborations in 2022 — olive and brown takes on the 990v3 — and now they’re looking for a three-peat before the year’s out with a fresh interpretation of the made-in-England 991. Revealed by an eBay listing that was first unearthed by New Balance collector @dane3fune and has since been removed, the co-created style feeds into JJJJound’s signature “refined minimalism” ethos with a minimal color scheme and premium details, all cooked up at New Balance’s famed Flimby factory.
Maharishi Presents Collaborative Reebok LT Court Hemp
Teased earlier this week, London-based streetwear label Maharishi and Reebok are teaming up for the second time this year. In June, the duo outfitted the Classic Legacy AZ in a militaristic “Subdued” colorway. Now, following Maharishi’s FW22 collection launch, the collaborative LT Court Hemp is on its way.
Valentino Looks Back to the Future With Its New VLogo Toile Iconographe
Pierpaolo Piccioli continues to take Valentino to new heights, doubling down on his maximally minimalistic “Unboxing Valentino” SS23 runway show as the Creative Director officially reveals the house’s new VLogo — a new Toile Iconographe. Seen dominantly throughout the aforementioned runway show — growing not just...
Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid "True Blue"
Following the reveal of the “Cement Grey” colorway, Jordan Brand is preparing the Air Jordan 1 Mid in a slew of muted palettes ideal for the gloomy season ahead. From the “Alternative Bred” rendition to a Christmas-ready hit, the silhouette is now slated to hit shelves decked out in “True Blue” tones.
Nike Officially Announces Its Día de Muertos “Somos Familia” Footwear Collection
One admirable tradition of is that it never overlooks cultural celebrations. With the start of November coming up, the brand has taken the initiative to highlight the forthcoming Día de Muertos festivities by revealing a special collection that celebrates the annual Mexican commemoration. Four silhouettes alongside matching apparel items are integrated into this capsule, all of which lean into the “Somos Familia” motif which describes the unbreakable bond of families and memories.
New Balance Preps the 580 in Three Fall-Approved Colorways
Recently, New Balance has tapped its extensive list of collaborators to breathe new life into various classic silhouettes. Whether it be having Todd Snyder dive into ’70s gym apparel with a “City Gym” take on the New Balance 237 or having JJJJound put together another tasteful color palette on the New Balance 991, New Balance has proven its ability to keep up with the trends as it continues to thrive in the world of sneakers.
