ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA Today: Focus on gun violence after serial killings arrest, 2 killed & 4 hurt in Sac Co crash, Making Strides March

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Man dead after shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in Sacramento on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m. a man was shot and killed near 39th Street and N Street in Sacramento. The suspected shooter left the area according to police. The man who was killed has not been identified.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Police investigating Thursday afternoon homicide

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting death that occurred Thursday afternoon. On October 20, 2022 around 12:35 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 3900 block of N Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Serial Killer: Wesley Brownlee lived a few doors down from alleged victim

STOCKTON — Wesley Brownlee remains behind bars after being charged with three counts of murder - more charges are likely to follow as the investigation continues.CBS13 visited his home and discovered Brownlee lived just a few doors down from one of his alleged victims.Michael Wilson, a neighbor who knew the suspected serial killer, says he never thought Brownlee would be accused of something like this.Wilson revealed Brownlee lived a few doors down from his alleged victim, 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez.On Aug. 30, Rodriguez's body was found in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Wilson says he heard the gunshot.A...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
ISLETON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Palermo for starting a fire, assault

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 32-year-old man was arrested for arson on Sunday in connection with a vegetation fire in Palermo, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit arrested Alex Nielsen in Palermo Sunday after responding to a vegetation fire that burned more than five acres on Tommy's Place.
PALERMO, CA
ABC10

Tulsa teen homicide suspect arrested in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, apartment complex was arrested in Elk Grove. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Sept. 30. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest three times, later identified as 18-year-old Fedro Givens.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Traffic stop leads to heavy police presence near apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, when attempting a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court, a vehicle fled from police into a nearby complex, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that officers have established a perimeter in the area and the SWAT team will be arriving to help search the perimeter. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Road closures in place after driver flees traffic stop in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Multiple people have been taken into custody after feeling a traffic stop and getting into a standoff with Sacramento Police.According to police, at roughly 4:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court.Everyone in the vehicle fled the traffic stop and entered a residential complex, leading officers to establish a perimeter. Police said the occupants of the vehicle might have been armed with a firearm when they ran from the scene."Doesn't really make me feel too safe in this area. I've grown up here since I was 12, and I'm starting to feel less and less safe as the years go on," said a neighbor.Sacramento Police say they do not have enough information to confirm or deny if this is connected to an East Sacramento shooting, that happened in the afternoon.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man, woman found dead outside Modesto home after reports of shooting

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead outside a Modesto home Thursday afternoon.  Around 1:45 p.m., deputies went to a home on Imperial Avenue, near Ustick Road, after someone reported that a person was shot. Another caller contacted law enforcement, before deputies arrived at the scene, stating […]
MODESTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy