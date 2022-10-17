KCRA Today: Focus on gun violence after serial killings arrest, 2 killed & 4 hurt in Sac Co crash, Making Strides March

Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Man arrested after deadly East Sacramento shooting, chase and standoff
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Possible power shutoffs this weekend, arrest in East Sac shooting, 20K fentanyl pills seized in traffic stop
abc10.com
Multiple people detained after heavy SWAT, Sacramento police presence in Pocket
KCRA.com
Multiple people detained after police activity in Pocket area of Sacramento, officials say
Man dead after shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in Sacramento on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m. a man was shot and killed near 39th Street and N Street in Sacramento. The suspected shooter left the area according to police. The man who was killed has not been identified.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Police investigating Thursday afternoon homicide
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting death that occurred Thursday afternoon. On October 20, 2022 around 12:35 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 3900 block of N Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KCRA.com
Elderly man killed near Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento, police say
The Stockton Serial Killer Suspect Was Using an Untraceable Ghost Gun
A serial-killer suspect accused of murdering at least six people in Northern California was using an untraceable “ghost gun,” and was carrying the weapon when he was arrested last weekend while “out hunting” for another victim, police say. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, is accused of...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Vigil for Stockton serial killer victims, Sacramento student diagnosed with TB, British Prime Minister resigns
Stockton Serial Killer: Wesley Brownlee lived a few doors down from alleged victim
STOCKTON — Wesley Brownlee remains behind bars after being charged with three counts of murder - more charges are likely to follow as the investigation continues.CBS13 visited his home and discovered Brownlee lived just a few doors down from one of his alleged victims.Michael Wilson, a neighbor who knew the suspected serial killer, says he never thought Brownlee would be accused of something like this.Wilson revealed Brownlee lived a few doors down from his alleged victim, 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez.On Aug. 30, Rodriguez's body was found in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Wilson says he heard the gunshot.A...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police are holding a ‘gun buyback’ event this weekend. Here’s how it works
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are hoping to get more guns off the streets by holding a “gun buyback” event on Saturday. The department will buy the unwanted, unloaded firearms from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Public Safety Center at 5770 Freeport Blvd.
Truck Driver Accused Of Stockton Serial Slayings Formally Charged With Three Counts Of Murder
Wesley Brownlee was officially charged with three men's shooting deaths in the Stockton area, though police believe he is connected to at least three more. A California man suspected of killing six men has been formally charged with three murders, though more charges are expected to come, according to officials.
1 adult, 2 minors arrested after allegedly robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police were called to a 7-Eleven after reports of a group of teenagers robbing the store Tuesday evening. The store was robbed just after 6 p.m. and one of the teenagers allegedly shot a gun multiple times during the robbery, according to the Vacaville Police Department.
Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Palermo for starting a fire, assault
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 32-year-old man was arrested for arson on Sunday in connection with a vegetation fire in Palermo, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit arrested Alex Nielsen in Palermo Sunday after responding to a vegetation fire that burned more than five acres on Tommy's Place.
Tulsa teen homicide suspect arrested in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, apartment complex was arrested in Elk Grove. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Sept. 30. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest three times, later identified as 18-year-old Fedro Givens.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, when attempting a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court, a vehicle fled from police into a nearby complex, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that officers have established a perimeter in the area and the SWAT team will be arriving to help search the perimeter. […]
Road closures in place after driver flees traffic stop in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Multiple people have been taken into custody after feeling a traffic stop and getting into a standoff with Sacramento Police.According to police, at roughly 4:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court.Everyone in the vehicle fled the traffic stop and entered a residential complex, leading officers to establish a perimeter. Police said the occupants of the vehicle might have been armed with a firearm when they ran from the scene."Doesn't really make me feel too safe in this area. I've grown up here since I was 12, and I'm starting to feel less and less safe as the years go on," said a neighbor.Sacramento Police say they do not have enough information to confirm or deny if this is connected to an East Sacramento shooting, that happened in the afternoon.
Man, woman found dead outside Modesto home after reports of shooting
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead outside a Modesto home Thursday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., deputies went to a home on Imperial Avenue, near Ustick Road, after someone reported that a person was shot. Another caller contacted law enforcement, before deputies arrived at the scene, stating […]
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested in Northern California
The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California have been arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone […]
