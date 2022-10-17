ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSC Urges Customers to Seek Assistance in Advance of Utility Disconnection Moratorium

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is encouraging electric, natural gas, and water utility customers with outstanding bills to either make payment arrangements with their provider, or apply for financial assistance before the annual winter heating moratorium on disconnections begins. While Wisconsin prohibits disconnections between November 1st and April 15th,...
