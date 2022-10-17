Read full article on original website
kristal bridges
3d ago
so he's in terrible for telling people that a so called priest is trash?? There's something so wrong with this!! He should be commended!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Cooler weather in Louisiana means gumbo time!Tina HowellLouisiana State
Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998Tina Howell
Related
3 murder verdicts vacated in case involving corrupt New Orleans cops
Three men imprisoned since the 1990s for a fatal New Orleans drive-by shooting were ordered freed on Wednesday, their convictions vacated by a judge after prosecutors cited the involvement of two notoriously corrupt police officers in their case.Kunta Gable and Leroy Nelson were 17 when they were arrested shortly after the Aug. 22, 1994, shooting death of Rondell Santinac at the Desire housing development in the south Louisiana city. Also arrested with them was Bernell Juluke, then 18.The men were ordered released on Wednesday by a state judge who vacated their convictions, acting upon a joint motion by defense lawyers...
Former Louisiana senator Peterson disbarred after fraud plea
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has disbarred former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who is awaiting to hear whether she will be sentenced to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party, which she used to lead. Peterson, who resigned her Senate seat in...
NOLA.com
Metairie man convicted of tricking women into changing his diapers pleads guilty in new case
A Metairie man on probation for tricking women into changing his diapers by pretending to be mentally disabled pleaded guilty this week to again attempting the scam on a new victim, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Rutledge Deas IV, 32, pleaded guilty Monday to human trafficking in Jefferson Parish's...
NOLA.com
A corrupt New Orleans cop accused them of murder. Now they're being freed from prison.
Almost three decades ago, corruption rippled through the New Orleans Police Department. Hidden inside the force were badge-bearing criminals who accepted bribes, stole cars and brutalized civilians. Few were as notorious as Len Davis, a patrol officer known as the "Desire Terrorist," who led a small cadre of law enforcers...
WDSU
New Orleans mayor’s fund shuttered, executive director ordered by judge to step down
NEW ORLEANS — A civil court judge has ordered the former executive director of Forward Together New Orleans, a nonprofit founded by Mayor LaToya Cantrell to stop acting as head of the organization. Last month, former executive director Shuan Randolph who said he was still the director of the...
WDSU
Former New Orleans principal feels vindicated after pastor pleads guilty to money laundering
NEW ORLEANS — A former New Orleans school principal speaks to WDSU exclusively about how she was punished by Rev. Charles Southall III for speaking out against public corruption and the misappropriation of school funds. Ashonta Wyatt, former principal of Edgar P. Harney Elementary School, said she and many...
Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness
Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Stanton, and Age Jr.’s son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were all sentenced on October 13, 2022, by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to multiple terms of life imprisonment for their roles in the murder of a federal witness in a health care fraud case out of the Middle District of Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Longtime Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office contractor terminates agreement amid poaching allegations
A longtime contractor terminated its agreement with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office to provide technology services earlier this year after the agency began hiring the firm’s employees as part of a move to do the work in house. Major Services Inc., an IT services provider formerly owned by...
Employees held at gunpoint and forced into a freezer at a Louisiana business
According to the New Orleans Police Department, around 8:12 p.m., the suspect, an unknown woman, entered the business located at the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue armed with a gun.
fox8live.com
Zurik: Stalking allegations against Moreno’s security aide ‘unfounded,’ sheriff says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation launched by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office into a longtime city council security aide found no evidence to back up claims Deputy Greg Malveaux stalked or surveilled Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The Sheriff’s Office called Council President Helena Moreno on Tuesday (Oct. 18), saying...
St. Tammany coroner confirms homicide-suicide in mother-daughter case
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston confirms the death of a mother and daughter near Mandeville Tuesday morning was a homicide and a suicide.
Is Cantrell feeling recall pressure?
Is New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell feeling the pressure of the recall campaign? Cantrell today will attend a global conference of mayors by remote, instead of appearing in person in Argentina.
1st round of Bridge City offenders arrive at Angola
The first group of juvenile offenders that were being held at the Bridge City Center for Youth are now at a temporary facility at Angola.
Expert: Sheriff has options to get inmates to court dates
Rafael Goyaneche says if the sheriff doesn’t do something, the Orleans Parish criminal justice system would face major problems. Goyaneche also noted that the sheriff’s dilemma also poses a constitutional issue.
'Lack of leadership' pollutes mayor's office, says former worker
The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Deputy assigned to city council president Helena Moreno – until he was accused of stalking New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell – has been cleared of that accusation, and reinstated.
NOLA.com
Council member Helena Moreno's bodyguard cleared of allegations of stalking Mayor LaToya Cantrell
The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who works as a bodyguard for City Council member Helena Moreno has been cleared to return to his regular duty in her office, following his temporary reassignment to the jail after allegations he had stalked Mayor LaToya Cantrell. An internal investigation by the...
fox8live.com
Deputies: Child custody visitation leads to deadly shooting
HAMMOND, La. - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the murder of 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr of Hammond, Louisiana, after he was shot during an altercation stemming from a child custody visitation yesterday (Oct. 18, 2022). Chief Jimmy Travis reports Watkins was shot and killed by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson,...
‘I’m not shocked at all’ NOLA residents un-phased by inspectors not fulfilling their duties
A new report from the Inspector General's office in New Orleans showcases how serious problems are in the city's department of safety and permits. Residents told WGNO's Amy Russo they're not shocked that inspectors don't seem to be fulfilling their duties.
NOLA.com
Suspect wanted in Marrero double murder is a 'coward,' victim's mother says
The man accused of executing David Sumera and his girlfriend, Alexxis Eymard, was no stranger to the victims, according to Sumera's mother, Rhonda Bowles. Sumera was well acquainted with Michael Harris, 36, she said Wednesday. "My son knew him, but he still shot him in the back of the head,"...
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail reports for Oct. 14-17, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Oct. 14, 2022, through Oct. 17, 2022:. Carrie Miley, contempt of court (two counts), possession of Schedule II drugs, obstruction of justice-damage/conceal/vandalism, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond surrender (two counts) James Thomas, fugitive other jurisdiction-felony. Lucia Manriquez, in from...
