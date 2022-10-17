Read full article on original website
Janice Silver
4d ago
anytime I see a picture of someone who looks out the top of their eyes. you know, head bent but looking out the top, it's like looking at a sure psychopath
cheerful
3d ago
I've had my LTC for 30 years there is no way he can buy firearms from NH and drive them back unless you show your a NH resident. if I show a mass license they tell you, you nrrd to have it shipped to a FFL dealer in mass do the paperwork there and you can collect the firearms
Bill Brewster
4d ago
The story says he was coming back from NH. No where does it say he purchased those guns in NH. If so not legally.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
WMUR.com
New Hampshire police departments offer sign-on bonuses for new officers
WINDHAM, N.H. — State police and local New Hampshire departments are now offering sign-on bonuses, hoping to fill open positions. Windham Police Chief Michael Caron said staffing issues have been a problem in police departments across the state, leaving them fighting for a small group of applicants. In Windham,...
manchesterinklink.com
State police ‘saturation patrol’ for aggressive driving: 99 vehicles stopped for excessive speed
NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire State Police and Nashua Police Department have been recently receiving multiple complaints regarding speeding vehicles and aggressive driving on the F.E. Everett Turnpike and some of the main roads throughout the City of Nashua. As a result, the New Hampshire State Police have...
Inmate charged in officer attack thought it would get him moved, prosecutor says
WOBURN - A convicted murderer charged with using a heavy piece of weightlifting equipment to savagely beat a guard at a Massachusetts prison thought the attack would get him returned to his home state of Virginia, a prosecutor said in court on Thursday. Roy Booth, 40, pleaded not guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to charges including armed assault with intent to murder in connection with the Aug. 31 attack on Corrections Officer Matthew Tidman at Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley. Tidman spent more than a month in the hospital in a coma with severe head injuries and continues to recover at a rehabilitation facility,...
Inmate charged in brutal attack on guard appears in court
WOBURN, Mass. — A convicted murderer charged with using a heavy piece of weightlifting equipment to savagely beat a guard at a Massachusetts prison thought the attack would get him returned to his home state of Virginia, a prosecutor said in court on Thursday. Roy Booth, 40, pleaded not...
universalhub.com
Court dismisses suit against FBI agent and Boston cop for fatally shooting suspected ISIS terrorist in a Roslindale parking lot
A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that two law-enforcement officers who fatally shot a man in a Roslindale parking lot as he walked toward them with a large knife, taunting them, are protected from a lawsuit by the man's family because of "qualified immunity" - they were acting in the course of their job to protect themselves and bystanders and had no reason to believe they were doing anything wrong.
Search underway for driver who may have jumped into Merrimack River in Lowell following police chase
LOWELL, Mass. — A van driver who led police on a chase early Wednesday morning may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell in an attempt to evade capture, authorities said. Officers in Wilmington tried to stop the van shortly before 1 a.m. but the driver refused to...
manchesterinklink.com
Pair arrested following armed robbery at Bunny’s Convenience
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On October 17, 2022, Manchester Police responded to Bunny’s Convenience, 947 Elm St., for a report of an armed robbery. An employee told police a male had walked to the back of the store and appeared to be trying to steal items. When the employee confronted him, he pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at her. The victim ran from him, but he chased her and demanded that she walk to the register and give him money.
universalhub.com
Mother of five drives from California to JP to pick up fentanyl and deliver it to Dorchester, gets arrested, is sentenced to nearly five years in prison
A Burbank, CA woman who drove all the way to Jamaica Plain for a job to pick up 4 1/2 pounds of fentanyl and delivery it to a buyer in Dorchester last September was sentenced Monday to 4 years, 9 months in Federal prison this week. The buyer was actually...
Watch Out: Catalytic Converter Thieves in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
A stolen catalytic converter is like a swift kick to the gonads. According to a recent report by the Congressional Research Service, thieves extract precious metals (rhodium, platinum, palladium) from the converters and sell them on the black market. It can cost the owner up to $3,000 to replace the part. Not fun.
universalhub.com
Two charged with Dorchester 15-year-old's murder in July
Boston Police report arresting two men on charges they shot Curtis Ashford, Jr. to death on Ellington Street in Dorchester on July 27. Police say the fugitive unit arrested Zontre Mack, 19, of Canton, today. Dominick Gavin, 25, of Boston, had been arrested last month, police say. Innocent, etc.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man accuses South Willow Street employees of stealing money via flashlight
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Police: West Warwick couple orchestrated gun-trafficking scheme
A West Warwick couple is facing numerous charges after investigators found more than three dozen firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in West Warwick over the summer.
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Additional Magazine After Responding to a Call for a Person with a Gun in Dorchester
At about 8:15 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested Gary Whynter, 30, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following their response to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 157 Washington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers observed and stopped a male matching the given description at which time they performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun with a defaced serial number from the suspect’s waistband area. As the suspect was being secured, officers also recovered a loaded magazine from inside his left front pants pocket.
Worcester Police Find 20 Pounds Of Fentanyl In Apartment After Firefighters Kick In Door: Cops
Police arrested a Worcester man after firefighters kicked in his door while clearing a building earlier this week and found 20 pounds of fentanyl and an unregistered firearm, authorities said. Joseph Boucher faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of an unregistered gun and unregistered ammo, possession of a firearm in...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer accused of planning and participating in “Unite the Right” rally has resigned
A Massachusetts police officer accused of planning and participating in a troubling rally has resigned from his position as patrol officer and is no longer employed by the police force he was working for. According to Mayor Scott Galvin and Chief Robert Rufo Jr., John Donnelly submitted a letter of...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495
The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High
Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the schools where a violent incident was reported Wednesday. WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, city police confirmed Wednesday. There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha...
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Boston
At about 9:24 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Mystic Street in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for two traffic infractions when their attention was drawn to the rear seat passenger, later identified as Wimar Reyes-Martinez, 20, of Brighton, who was moving constantly and appeared to be extremely nervous. When questioned, the suspect provided a false name to the officers but was ultimately identified at which time it was discovered that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants (Warrant #1: Issued by Dedham District Court on charges of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Using Without Authority, Failure to Stop for Police and Receiving Stolen Property. Warrant #2: Issued by Brighton District Court on charges of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property Over $1200). The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and placed in custody without incident.
universalhub.com
Wu says state needs to build 1,000 beds for addicts outside Boston to relieve pressure on Mass and Cass and Clifford Park
Standing in needle-strewn Clifford Park this morning, Mayor Wu called on the state to do more to relieve pressure on Mass and Cass, in a press conference cut short by screaming protesters who used to follow her around banging buckets over her Covid-19 policies but who had to find something else with which to fill their days now that nobody cares about them anymore.
Hudson Woman Busted For Driving Illegal Immigrants From US To Canada
A woman from central Massachusetts was charged with unlawfully transporting several illegal immigrants, the US Attorney's Office for Vermont reports. Several people were seen walking south from the Highgate Springs Port of Entry on the US-Canada border in Vermont just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, the office reports.
