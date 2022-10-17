ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices

If you're thinking of getting one of the best Android tablets out there for the holidays, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 FE is... probably not very high on your list of purchasing possibilities right now. Unless, of course, the mid-range giant can be yours at a large enough discount, which seems to be the case today (and today only).
Phone Arena

Redmi Note 12 Series coming soon with record 210W fast charging

Redmi has confirmed that its latest Note 12 series of phones will be unveiled this month in China. The news comes via GizmoChina and it seems that Redmi has some unique innovations prepared. This launch has been rumored for quite some time now, and the expected model range is the...
Phone Arena

Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023

Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
Phone Arena

Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299

With OnePlus 11 leaks and rumors intensifying of late (and flagship "Pro" branding reportedly off the table just like in 2021), this feels like a pretty good time for the company to pull out all the stops and try to move as many current-gen (and previous-gen) high-end handsets as possible.
Phone Arena

Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices

Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy A54 battery info surfaces, hints at a potential upgrade

There's still time until Samsung unveils the next installment in its Galaxy A5x-series, but we have already started hearing rumors about the upcoming Galaxy A54. The latest rumor comes straight from Galaxyclub.nl, which claims to have found rather intriguing information about the battery of the upcoming phone. As per the info, the Galaxy A54 5G is rolling under the SM-A546B model number and will be powered by a battery cell with the EB-BA546ABY model code.
Phone Arena

Samsung has begun work on a health tracking ring

Samsung has begun development of a new type of smart accessory: a ring. The news comes courtesy of ET News (translated), which is reporting that Samsung has started ordering parts and modules for the device. From the limited information available, it seems the ring would work similarly to other health...
Phone Arena

Budget Samsung Galaxy A04e with huge battery is official

The Galaxy A04e is Samsung’s latest budget phone. Official images of it have been spotted by SamMobile, over at Samsung’s media asset portal, where they were released rather quietly. The Galaxy A04e will come with Android 12 out of the box, a huge battery, and is looking to...
Phone Arena

Grab these generous Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 discounts before they are gone

If your current phone is starting to give out and you need a new one without spending a ton of cash, Best Buy has all three latest premium Samsung smartphones on sale, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra for those who would like a conventional, productivity-oriented phone, and the Fold 4 and Flip 4 for those who want to try out cutting-edge bendable phones.
Phone Arena

The Pixel 7a might arrive sooner than we think, as indicated on Amazon

While no official information about a Pixel 7a has been confirmed by Google, Amazon’s online store may be hinting at something. As per GSMarena’s report, users are now able to subscribe for an announcement about a Pixel 7a phone. The Pixel “a” series of products is the budget...
Phone Arena

Microsoft's (slowly) aging Surface Pro 8 is more affordable than ever before

Whether you're intrigued by the all-new 5G options with an all-new non-Intel processor inside, the expanded chromatic palette, and the more or less typical performance upgrades of the Surface Pro 9 or you're disappointed that Microsoft didn't substantially change more aspects of this bad boy's predecessor, you might want to consider Best Buy's latest one-day-only deal on said predecessor.
Phone Arena

DaVinci Resolve to bring powerful video editing to iPad

The Australian pioneer Blackmagic Design, infamous for its high quality video production hardware and software, just announced a new mobile app. Their powerful video editing program DaVinci Resolve is getting an iPad version. The app is expected to show up in the AppStore by the end of this year and...
Phone Arena

Apple iPad (2022) preview: A long-overdue design upgrade

Apple recently unveiled its new 2022 budget iPad, also known as the iPad 10.9-inch. The latter name is more appropriate, especially since the whole "budget iPad" thing makes less sense now that its price has gone up quite a bit, but we'll get to that next…. Apple iPad (2022) Display.
Phone Arena

Apple could launch its first OLED iPads in 2024

Next week Apple is going to launch the iPad Pro 2022 and it is… rather familiar - and that’s putting it mildly. No wonder Apple decided against holding a dedicated event for its latest flagship tablet and announced it via a press release instead. This year’s model is underwhelming to say the least.

Comments / 0

Community Policy