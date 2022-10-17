Apple not only unveiled the redesigned 10th-generation iPad today, and the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) models, but it also made a big announcement that current iPad users have been waiting for. Apple will release iPadOS 16.1 on October 24th. This will be the first version of iPadOS 16 available to the general public and should come out of the box on the new iPad models introduced earlier today. Pre-orders start today for the new iPad models with the release date scheduled for October 26th.

3 DAYS AGO