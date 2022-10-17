Read full article on original website
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
Vote now: Do you think Google will (ever) catch Apple with its Pixel phones?
All the major phone reveals are now behind our back, and it’s time to analyze and meditate. The Galaxy S22 lineup is already a bit old, as Samsung was the first of the bunch to jump the gun and reveal its flagships, but Apple and Google more or less shared a very tight announcement time frame.
Verizon becomes the first US carrier to pick up Samsung's latest rugged phone (with 5G)
While Apple is all of a sudden trying to make rugged smartwatches mainstream, joining the efforts led by the likes of Garmin for a number of years now, rugged smartphones are still a fairly rare sight at most major carriers and retailers around the world. Of the few such outdoor...
DaVinci Resolve to bring powerful video editing to iPad
The Australian pioneer Blackmagic Design, infamous for its high quality video production hardware and software, just announced a new mobile app. Their powerful video editing program DaVinci Resolve is getting an iPad version. The app is expected to show up in the AppStore by the end of this year and...
The Pixel 7a might arrive sooner than we think, as indicated on Amazon
While no official information about a Pixel 7a has been confirmed by Google, Amazon’s online store may be hinting at something. As per GSMarena’s report, users are now able to subscribe for an announcement about a Pixel 7a phone. The Pixel “a” series of products is the budget...
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
If you're thinking of getting one of the best Android tablets out there for the holidays, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 FE is... probably not very high on your list of purchasing possibilities right now. Unless, of course, the mid-range giant can be yours at a large enough discount, which seems to be the case today (and today only).
Samsung Galaxy A54 battery info surfaces, hints at a potential upgrade
There's still time until Samsung unveils the next installment in its Galaxy A5x-series, but we have already started hearing rumors about the upcoming Galaxy A54. The latest rumor comes straight from Galaxyclub.nl, which claims to have found rather intriguing information about the battery of the upcoming phone. As per the info, the Galaxy A54 5G is rolling under the SM-A546B model number and will be powered by a battery cell with the EB-BA546ABY model code.
Samsung has begun work on a health tracking ring
Samsung has begun development of a new type of smart accessory: a ring. The news comes courtesy of ET News (translated), which is reporting that Samsung has started ordering parts and modules for the device. From the limited information available, it seems the ring would work similarly to other health...
Apple increases the price of the iPad mini abroad
Pricing is always a touchy subject when it comes to Apple products. The company is notorious for the aggressive (and sometimes borderline predatory) tactics it employs in order to maximize its profits. This is particularly obvious in the context of Apple’s entry-level, cheaper products (to the extent that any Apple...
Super-high-quality renders showcase the oddly familiar design of Apple's 2023 iPhone SE 4
Apple's next big iPhone has just leaked in all its glory, but before you get too excited... or accuse us of using deliberately vague wording to mislead you into reading our full story below, we should emphasize this is not a member of the company's fall 2023 premium handset family we're talking about here.
Apple to drop iPadOS 16.1 on October 24th
Apple not only unveiled the redesigned 10th-generation iPad today, and the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) models, but it also made a big announcement that current iPad users have been waiting for. Apple will release iPadOS 16.1 on October 24th. This will be the first version of iPadOS 16 available to the general public and should come out of the box on the new iPad models introduced earlier today. Pre-orders start today for the new iPad models with the release date scheduled for October 26th.
Best lock screen widgets for iOS 16
With iOS 16, Apple introduced customizable lock screen widgets, quite a big addition to the iOS operating system that, honestly speaking, flipped up the iPhone customization game on its head. Paired with the Always-On display functionality on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, lock screen widgets are now an integral and rather useful part of Apple's platform.
Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices
Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
Microsoft tells regulators that it wants to create an Xbox mobile app store
When it comes to the smartphone business, Microsoft could have been a contender. Windows Mobile was the operating system on many popular pre-iPhone handsets like the Motorola Q. It also ran some post-iPhone touchscreen models like the HTC Touch Diamond, the HTC Touch Pro, and the HTC HD2 to name a few.
Apple reportedly cuts iPhone 14 Plus production
Last year Apple announced that it was doing away with the iPhone mini. The model with the 5.4-inch display twice (with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini) failed to gain any traction with the phone-buying public. So the crew in Cupertino had an epiphany; if going small doesn't work, we will go LARGE. Apple decided to replace the iPhone 13 mini this year with a 6.7-inch non-Pro model that Apple named the iPhone 14 Plus.
Budget Samsung Galaxy A04e with huge battery is official
The Galaxy A04e is Samsung’s latest budget phone. Official images of it have been spotted by SamMobile, over at Samsung’s media asset portal, where they were released rather quietly. The Galaxy A04e will come with Android 12 out of the box, a huge battery, and is looking to...
Google unveils Android 13 (Go edition): More than just the basics
Android Go’s story starts five years ago when Google announced Android Oreo (Go edition) with the release of Android 8.1. It was a new operation system specifically designed to run on the most affordable Android smartphones available on the market. At that time, Android Oreo devices with 512MB to...
Android Subsystem on Windows 11 gets a limited, but stable release
Participants in the Windows 11 Beta may check if they are among the lucky markets to have received a stable version of the long-anticipated Android Subsystem for Windows 11, as reported by Android Police. When Windows 11 was revealed, it stirred up the scene with not only visual changes, but...
Grab these generous Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 discounts before they are gone
If your current phone is starting to give out and you need a new one without spending a ton of cash, Best Buy has all three latest premium Samsung smartphones on sale, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra for those who would like a conventional, productivity-oriented phone, and the Fold 4 and Flip 4 for those who want to try out cutting-edge bendable phones.
Microsoft's (slowly) aging Surface Pro 8 is more affordable than ever before
Whether you're intrigued by the all-new 5G options with an all-new non-Intel processor inside, the expanded chromatic palette, and the more or less typical performance upgrades of the Surface Pro 9 or you're disappointed that Microsoft didn't substantially change more aspects of this bad boy's predecessor, you might want to consider Best Buy's latest one-day-only deal on said predecessor.
