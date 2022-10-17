ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
basketballinsiders.com

How To Bet On The San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets In Texas | Texas Sports Betting For NBA

The new NBA season got underway this week, after a few months away from our screens, and the Charlotte Hornets travel to the San Antonio Spurs in their first game of the season. If you’re interested in staking a bet on the game in Texas, or indeed anywhere else in the states, then follow our guide below, where you can also collect $1000 worth of free NBA bets.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
basketballinsiders.com

NBA Public Betting: Who are the public betting on in the NBA tonight?

There are 12 games for tonight’s NBA slate. It’s a brand new season to follow betting stats and trends in order to put a little extra money in your pocket. Sports betting sites and oddsmakers are all set for the 2022-23 NBA season. Tonight will feature some big time matchups that could be playoff series down the line.

Comments / 0

Community Policy