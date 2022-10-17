ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Joyce S. Ashley

Joyce S. Ashley, a former resident of Warwick, NY, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at home in Eldred, NY, with her family by her side. The daughter of the late John and Mildred (Ryan) Schwab, she was born November 24, 1938 in Ellenville, NY. She was 83 years old. Joyce was a retired waitress, she had worked at the Turkey Farm & the Jolly Onion Restaurant, Pine Island, NY. She was a member of New Milford United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was also a member of Highland Senior Citizens.
WARWICK, NY
Alice Blake Coates

Alice Blake Coates, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 17, 2022. She was 95 years old. Born on January 3, 1927, she was the daughter of Edward Burdett Green and Matilda Van Vessem Green. “Mrs. Blake” as many affectionately knew her, was well-known and well-loved in...
WARWICK, NY
Ethics and ambulances rouse conflict among Chester Town board members

Conflict flared at the Town of Chester board meeting on Oct. 12 about how ethics complaints about the board should be handled and then about the ethics of Mobile Life Ambulance billing. Early in the session, Brandon Holdridge, a town councilman, raised a proposal for the ethics board he originally...
CHESTER, NY
Adelina “Lynn” T. Weiss

Adelina “Lynn” T. Weiss, of Hamburg, NJ (formerly of Warwick, NY) passed away on October 17, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side. She was 76 years old. Born in Passaic, NJ on February 3, 1946, she was the daughter of Louis and Eve (Scolero) DelCrognale.
WARWICK, NY
Warwick land evolution since the Revolutionary War

Warwick lies midway between General Washington’s headquarters in New Windsor and Morristown, NJ. Our” Kings Highway “ was part of the pathway for Washington and his troops. While the General stayed with his friend, Colonel Hawthorne , his troops were quartered at what is now the Sanfordville...
WARWICK, NY
Richard G. Desrats

Richard G. Desrats, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 11, 2022 with his devoted wife, Jane, and his loving daughter, Julie, by his side. He was 84 years old. Born in Queens on November 28, 1937, “Dick” was the son of George and Julia (nee Conlon)...
WARWICK, NY
Church sign causes stir among motorists

POUGHKEEPSIE – The non-denominational Changepoint Church on Mill Street in the City of Poughkeepsie has been known for creative, thought-provoking statements on the sign next to the church. On Thursday, many motorists passing by the sign at the intersection of Mill Street (westbound arterial) and Civic Center Plaza were...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Members of the Monticello community honored at Sullivan County School Board Association’s annual awards

The Sullivan County School Boards Association honored members of the Monticello Central School District community for excellence and dedication to the district and Sullivan County. The awards were presented at the organization’s annual awards dinner held at the Villa Roma. Stacy Cornelius, Outstanding Educator. Robert J. Kaiser Middle School...
MONTICELLO, NY
Things to Do This Weekend in Kingston, NY for 10/21-10/23

The Fall season of events is in full swing and there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy this fabulous weather and support some of our awesome community organizations. Kids events, music, history and many other interests are well served this weekend among the dozens of events on our comprehensive calendar.
KINGSTON, NY
New Paltz school district hires new superintendent

NEW PALTZ – The New Paltz Board of Education has appointed a Schroon Lake man as its new superintendent of schools. An educator since 1994, Stephen Gratto currently serves as superintendent of the Schroon Lake Central School District with less than 300 students, a position he has held since 2015.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar

A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Village of Warwick fall leaf pickup

Now that fall is here, the Village of Warwick will begin picking up leaves on November 1. Leaves must be placed at the curb in paper bags. The last pickup will be during the week of December 12. To ensure a final pickup, leaves must be placed at the curb prior to December 19.
WARWICK, NY
Rockland County Openings & Closings

Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Sullivan lawmakers tackle EMS issues

MONTICELLO – Sullivan County is a large, rural county with over a dozen volunteer emergency services agencies and two paid ambulance services. County legislators, Thursday, discussed issues dealing with availability of personnel when an individual is in medical crisis. Legislator Luis Alvarez said the current system is a difficult...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY

