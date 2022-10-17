Read full article on original website
warwickadvertiser.com
Joyce S. Ashley
Joyce S. Ashley, a former resident of Warwick, NY, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at home in Eldred, NY, with her family by her side. The daughter of the late John and Mildred (Ryan) Schwab, she was born November 24, 1938 in Ellenville, NY. She was 83 years old. Joyce was a retired waitress, she had worked at the Turkey Farm & the Jolly Onion Restaurant, Pine Island, NY. She was a member of New Milford United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was also a member of Highland Senior Citizens.
warwickadvertiser.com
Alice Blake Coates
Alice Blake Coates, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 17, 2022. She was 95 years old. Born on January 3, 1927, she was the daughter of Edward Burdett Green and Matilda Van Vessem Green. “Mrs. Blake” as many affectionately knew her, was well-known and well-loved in...
chroniclenewspaper.com
Ethics and ambulances rouse conflict among Chester Town board members
Conflict flared at the Town of Chester board meeting on Oct. 12 about how ethics complaints about the board should be handled and then about the ethics of Mobile Life Ambulance billing. Early in the session, Brandon Holdridge, a town councilman, raised a proposal for the ethics board he originally...
warwickadvertiser.com
Adelina “Lynn” T. Weiss
Adelina “Lynn” T. Weiss, of Hamburg, NJ (formerly of Warwick, NY) passed away on October 17, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side. She was 76 years old. Born in Passaic, NJ on February 3, 1946, she was the daughter of Louis and Eve (Scolero) DelCrognale.
warwickadvertiser.com
Warwick land evolution since the Revolutionary War
Warwick lies midway between General Washington’s headquarters in New Windsor and Morristown, NJ. Our” Kings Highway “ was part of the pathway for Washington and his troops. While the General stayed with his friend, Colonel Hawthorne , his troops were quartered at what is now the Sanfordville...
warwickadvertiser.com
Richard G. Desrats
Richard G. Desrats, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 11, 2022 with his devoted wife, Jane, and his loving daughter, Julie, by his side. He was 84 years old. Born in Queens on November 28, 1937, “Dick” was the son of George and Julia (nee Conlon)...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Church sign causes stir among motorists
POUGHKEEPSIE – The non-denominational Changepoint Church on Mill Street in the City of Poughkeepsie has been known for creative, thought-provoking statements on the sign next to the church. On Thursday, many motorists passing by the sign at the intersection of Mill Street (westbound arterial) and Civic Center Plaza were...
monticelloschools.net
Members of the Monticello community honored at Sullivan County School Board Association’s annual awards
The Sullivan County School Boards Association honored members of the Monticello Central School District community for excellence and dedication to the district and Sullivan County. The awards were presented at the organization’s annual awards dinner held at the Villa Roma. Stacy Cornelius, Outstanding Educator. Robert J. Kaiser Middle School...
warwickadvertiser.com
Musicians from New York Philharmonic and Warwick Valley High School to perform together
A woodwind quintet from the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and members of the Warwick Valley High School Chamber Orchestra will perform together on Sunday, October 30, at Hudson Sports Complex in Warwick. The chamber orchestra will open the concert. “We had the Philharmonic musicians here last year for an outdoor...
kingstonhappenings.org
Things to Do This Weekend in Kingston, NY for 10/21-10/23
The Fall season of events is in full swing and there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy this fabulous weather and support some of our awesome community organizations. Kids events, music, history and many other interests are well served this weekend among the dozens of events on our comprehensive calendar.
‘CannaStock’ festival and fair held on Saturday
"CannaStock" will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Colony Beer Garden in Woodstock.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Woke’ community attacks 9/11 heroes ‘Blue Lives Matter’ tribute by high school football team
“Woke” complaints about a “Blue Lives Matter” flag waved during a high school football team’s 9/11 tribute led the suburban New York City school district to apologize over a month later. The Irvington High School Bulldogs were cheered as they carried the pro-police flag and a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Paltz school district hires new superintendent
NEW PALTZ – The New Paltz Board of Education has appointed a Schroon Lake man as its new superintendent of schools. An educator since 1994, Stephen Gratto currently serves as superintendent of the Schroon Lake Central School District with less than 300 students, a position he has held since 2015.
Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar
A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
Medication drop box coming to Fishkill PD lobby
The Town of Fishkill Police Department, in cooperation with the Council on Addiction Prevention & Education of Dutchess County (CAPE), will now house a permanent medication drop box in the Police Department Lobby.
warwickadvertiser.com
Village of Warwick fall leaf pickup
Now that fall is here, the Village of Warwick will begin picking up leaves on November 1. Leaves must be placed at the curb in paper bags. The last pickup will be during the week of December 12. To ensure a final pickup, leaves must be placed at the curb prior to December 19.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan lawmakers tackle EMS issues
MONTICELLO – Sullivan County is a large, rural county with over a dozen volunteer emergency services agencies and two paid ambulance services. County legislators, Thursday, discussed issues dealing with availability of personnel when an individual is in medical crisis. Legislator Luis Alvarez said the current system is a difficult...
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’
You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
