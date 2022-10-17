Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Police arrest 2 for fatal California hookah lounge shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a crowded Southern California hookah lounge that killed a man and wounded eight others this spring, police said Thursday. A 21-year-old man and an 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan,...
7-year-old girl, grandmother missing after deadly fire
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities Thursday continued to search for two people missing after a deadly house fire in Georgia. Firefighters recovered two bodies — a man and a woman — on Wednesday, but Eric Perry told news outlets his 7-year-old daughter, Hailey Harris, and the child's grandmother may still be inside the rubble.
Dogwalker discovers errant alligator roaming rural Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It's not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state's rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a...
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. October 18, 2022. Editorial: Hardening the electric grid is like remodeling a house. Can we afford it now?. There were a lot of similarities between Ida and Ian, the marquee storms of the 2021 and 2022 hurricane seasons. Each was the ninth storm of its season. Each was...
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Brunswick News. October 19, 2022. Editorial: Candidates who decry prison have to realistic solutions. Too bad there is no rulebook that requires the men and women vying for local, state or federal office to be realistic in campaign speeches. If there were such a rule, one could bet the farm there would be fewer office-seekers and shorter glib orations.
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Times and Democrat. October 16, 2022. Editorial: ‘Tax season’ means money back from S.C. If the calendar were not on October, you could swear this is tax season in South Carolina. A lot of the reason has to do with income tax rebates approved by the General Assembly this year.
Charities fight ND tribes' plan for online gambling rights
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Allowing North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting could effectively end charitable gambling in the state, officials representing charities told Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday. The tribes want the two-term Republican governor to approve the idea...
Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
UNDATED (AP) — UCLA coach Chip Kelly is facing his former school this weekend. Never have the stakes been this high. No. 9 UCLA plays at No. 10 Oregon in a game that will likely narrow the Pac-12′s College Football Playoff chances to two teams. Kelly lost the first two games against Oregon, but takes a much better team with him to Autzen Stadium this year. The week in college football also includes No. TCU at No. 17 at Kansas State and No. 6 Alabama at No. 24 Mississippi State.
