Bret Hart Refutes Earl Hebner’s Claim That the Montreal Screwjob Was a ‘Work’
– During a recent virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart once again revisited the infamous Montreal Screwjob from WWE Survivor Series 1997. Bret Hart addressed referee Earl Hebner talking about the match many years later, expressing his belief that the whole event was in fact a work.
MJF Reportedly Does Not Want To Turn Face
MJF is enjoying his life as AEW’s top heel and may not want that to change any time soon. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that even though MJF is getting babyface reactions from audiences, he does not want to become a good guy in AEW.
PCO Destroys Honor No More After Being Kicked Out On Impact Wrestling
Honor No More has been torn apart after they tried to kick PCO out on this week’s Impact Wrestling, resulting in PCO taking them out. Tonight’s show saw Eddie Edwards vow to address the future of the group later in the evening, and once The OGK lost the Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino, Edwards came down to the ring.
Cora Jade Says She Contacted Roxanne Perez Right After ROH Announced Hiatus
Cora Jade will battle Roxanne Perez in a Weapons Wild match at NXT Halloween Havoc, and she recently talked about how she helped get Perez into WWE. Perez worked on ROH as Rok-C and Jade told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp how when ROH announced its hiatus last year, Jade immediately reached out to her longtime friend. You can check out the highlights below:
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 10.18.22
We’re here for a big show as there are several titles on the line. The main event will see Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Hangman Page, with MJF hanging over their heads. The Trios Titles and the Interim Women’s Title are on the line too as the card is rather stacked. Let’s get to it.
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.20.22
We’re still coming out of Bound For Glory and that means it is time to start getting ready for whatever the next monthly special is going to be. In this case, that means Frankie Kazarian is going to cash in his X-Division Title for a World Title shot against Josh Alexander. That is likely going to mean some competition for the vacant title and it might start tonight. Let’s get to it.
Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Headed To Impact Wrestling
A former WWE roster member is on their way to Impact Wrestling in the very near future, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that PJ Black, who was Justin Gabril in his WWE run, is on his way to the company. The site reports that Black is expected to work the Impact tapings this weekend in Las Vegas.
WWE NXT Premium Live Event Reportedly Planned for December, Same Date as ROH Final Battle
– Fightful Select has an update on the next premium live event for WWE NXT. According to the report, WWE has listed December 10 for the next Peacock special for NXT. According to the report, the event is rumored to be associated with the recently filed NXT Deadline trademark that was filed earlier this month. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the official name of the event will be Deadline. Additionally, several NXT talents and staff member shave reportedly been made aware of the date and to keep it open.
Details on PPV Buys For This Year’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this year’s Bound for Glory did surprisingly well against stiff competition from WWE and AEW. The show was on a Friday against both Smackdown and Rampage. In spite of that, the show had 1,840 PPV buys, which is up 46% from the 1,260 for Slammiversary. This is down from previous years but still an improvement overall.
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended
A new report has details on what went down after AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that Jon Moxley asked everyone to say a prayer for Hangman Page due to his injury and said he hoped Page would be okay, noting that it’s a dangerous business. Moxley was not pleased as the ring microphones kept going out, continuing to talk about he makes make sure to bring his best stuff for Cincinnati, calling it an “A-wrestling town.”
Impact Wrestling Taping In Las Vegas This Weekend
Impact Wrestling is taping several episodes of their AXS series tomorrow night and Saturday night in Las Vegas. The tapings happen at Sam’s Town Casino and are called ‘Sin City Showdown’. They will cover the show up to next month’s Overdrive PPV. You can find tickets here.
NJPW President Says He’s ‘Angry’ About Karl Anderson Missing NJPW Battle Autumn
NJPW President Takami Ohbari says he’s none too pleased about Karl Anderson missing his NEVER Openweight Title defense at NJPW Battle Autumn. As previously reported, Anderson is double booked for November 5th, as WWE booking him for Crown Jewel while NJPW has him defending his title against Hikuleo. Ohbari...
NJPW Strong Detonation To Take Place In November
NJPW Strong will host a new event, NJPW Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. NJPW announced on Wednesday that the event will take place on November 20th at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles and will be a taping for episodes of NJPW Strong. The full announcement reads:. STRONG...
Lince Dorado vs. Shun Skywalker Middleweight Title Match Set for MLW Fightland
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a Middleweight Championship contest at MLW Fightland later this month. Shun Skywalker will defend the title against Lince Dorado at the event. Fightland is scheduled for October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the full announcement:. Lince Dorado vs....
Chris Jericho Files to Trademark ‘Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat’, ‘Ring of Jericho’
Fightful reports that on October 17, Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat’ for entertainment services. This is likely related to his series of wrestling cruises, with the fourth, Four Leaf Clover, launching in February. Mark For: CHRIS JERICHO’S BLOOD BOAT trademark registration...
All-Atlantic Title Match Added to AEW Rampage
Orange Cassidy will defend his newly-won AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this week’s AEW Rampage. It was announced that the match between RUSH and Preston Vance is now a three-way match with Cassidy defending the title he won from PAC against the two competitors on Friday’s show. The match...
Dilano Taylor of Kill Cliff FC is no longer a surprise as his PFL MMA title fight op proves it
PFL MMA finalist Dilano “The Postman” Taylor of Kill Cliff FC -- formerly Sanford MMA in (South Florida) Deerfield Beach and prior Hard Knocks 365 in Fort Lauderdale -- is vying for the title and a cool $1-million.
AEW Video Engineer Passes Away Suddenly, GoFundMe Launched
Brian Muster, who worked as the lead video engineer for AEW since 2019, passed away suddenly yesterday. A GoFundMe has been launched to help support his fiancée and two children. Top donations include two from Tony Khan (for $15,000 and $10,000), Chris Jericho ($10,000), Darby Allin, Malakai Black and more. In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe already hit it’s goal of $75,000 and currently sits at $76,647.
Konnan Praises Hijo Del Vikingo, Komander, And Willie Mack Before TripleMania XXX
On a recent Keepin it 100 podcast, Konnan named a few wrestlers he believes should get more attention, all three of whom were present for TripleMania XXX last week (per Wrestling Inc). Konnan expressed his support for all three performers, and you can read a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.
Brett Lauderdale Comments On Reports Of WWE Working With GCW
A new report suggests that GCW may be doing something with WWE, and GCW owner Brett Lauderdale commented on the speculation. The WON noted that the company “has something going on with WWE,” pointing out that Joey Janela promoted this week’s Raw and told everyone on the GCW roster to do the same.
