Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
Petr Yan shuts down Dana White, claims ‘UFC project’ Sean O’Malley is ‘Conor McGregor wannabe’
UFC President Dana White believes Sean O’Malley can fulfill his goal of becoming the next Conor McGregor by stopping former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. (Oct. 22) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. McGregor is widely-considered to be the most...
UFC 280: Alex Volkanovski responds to Charles Oliveira’s featherweight title challenge
Charles Oliveira wants to smash Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Saturday, then make his first lightweight title defense against reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski on the UFC 283 card next January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. If “The Great” is willing to oblige, then...
Bantamweight title stripped! UFC veteran John Lineker misses weight for ONE on Prime Video 3
For the second time this year, a Brazilian MMA champion has lost his title to the scale. Former UFC bantamweight John Lineker, who crossed over to ONE Championship back in late 2019, was unable to make weight for his planned title defense against Fabricio Andrade at tomorrow’s ONE on Prime Video 3 card in Malaysia, according to SCMP.com.
Video: Charles Oliveira celebrates on the scale by tipping 155-pounds ahead of official UFC 280 weigh-ins
Charles Oliveira has achieved an early victory ahead of his massive UFC 280 title tilt this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022). While Oliveira is no longer the current Lightweight titleholder, essentially everyone in the community considers him the champion. Unfortunately, a half-pound miss led to Oliveira being stripped ahead of his last time out in May 2022. Oliveira went on to finish Gaethje early in the first round, submitting him with a rear-naked choke (watch highlights).
Dominick Reyes teases coming for Jon Jones at heavyweight: ‘He’s been running from me’
Dominick Reyes still wants what he feels is rightfully his. Much has changed since Feb. 2020 when “The Devastator” challenged for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight gold for the first time. Taking on the consensus divisional greatest of all time, Jon Jones, Reyes walked away considered by many as the new champion.
Disrespected Belal Muhammad has a message for Kham-fat ahead of UFC 280 — ‘Stop acting stupid’
Surging UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad, ranked No. 5 at 170 pounds, seemed to be on a collision course with division sensation Khamzat Chimaev; however, the promotion had other plans and sent “Borz” into battle against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. Then Chimaev missed weight...
UFC 280: Defeating Islam Makhachev makes Charles Oliveira (not Khabib) the greatest of all time
Tell me UFC hasn’t matured as a sport without telling me UFC hasn’t matured as a sport. Here, I’ll start: we crown a new “greatest of all time” (GOAT) every two years — sometimes less — across multiple divisions. And you can ask 10 different MMA fans to name the sport’s creme de la creme and often get 10 different answers.
Dana White agrees to Khamzat vs Colby Covington for Edwards-Usman fight card in London
Who will get next crack at the welterweight title?. That depends on who wins between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington next March in London, assuming UFC President Dana White was serious about booking the 170-pound title eliminator for the co-main event of the Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman-led pay-per-view (PPV) fight card.
UFC 280 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Oliveira vs. Makhachev
After a brief stint inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Octagon goes international once again this Saturday (Oct. 22, 2022) when Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev fight for the Lightweight title on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Bantamweight belt will also be at stake in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-feature, which sees Aljamain Sterling attempt to defend it against former division ruler T.J. Dillashaw. One fight prior, Sean O’Malley faces the stiffest test of his career in the lethal Petr Yan.
Dominick Cruz responds to TJ Dillashaw’s bantamweight GOAT claim: ‘I’ve never been in trouble with USADA’
There’s nothing like an old fashioned debate about the greatest of all time. T.J. Dillashaw is gearing up to return this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 as he challenges for UFC Bantamweight gold against Aljamain Sterling. With a win, Dillashaw would make UFC history by becoming only the second three-time champion in the promotion.
Khabib Nurmagomedov: Fighting ‘was never inside my heart,’ will ‘never’ return
Khabib Nurmagomedov is more than content with his retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA). Achieving an undefeated record in MMA for any period of time is about as difficult of a task as is imaginable. For “The Eagle,” he managed to sustain that exact feat over the course of 29-straight appearances before calling it a career in Oct. 2020. Happily enjoying his roles as a coach and promoter, Nurmagomedov plans to keep things exactly how they are.
Dana White ends Jon Jones 2022 comeback
Jon Jones will not be returning to UFC in 2022. That’s according to promotion president Dana White, who recently extinguished the last dying flame of a potential Stipe Miocic fight — in the works for over five years — with news that “Bones” would not be available until 2023.
Alex Volkanovski drops UFC 280 bombshell after officials make after-hours call — ‘Someone was struggling’
Reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski, on location to play backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event, was sound asleep last night likely dreaming of becoming the next “champ champ.” But while “The Great” was sawing wood, his team was fielding calls from UFC officials, who wanted to make sure the Aussie was on weight.
Midnight Mania! Dominick Cruz shuts down retirement talk, answers Jonathan Martinez callout
At 37 years of age, Dominick Cruz’s future is uncertain. The former Bantamweight kingpin was building towards one last title run, winning a pair of hard-fought and quality victories in 2021. A Bantamweight title shot is never an easy objective, let alone given Cruz’s history with injuries, but “The Dominator” earned a Top Five showdown vs. Marlon Vera. Unfortunately for Cruz, he started well enough but ultimately fell to a brutal high kick back in August.
UFC 280 fighter ripped from Abu Dhabi lineup, cut from promotion
Yamato Nishikawa will no longer be fighting Magomed Mustafaev on the UFC 280 preliminary card this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. In fact, the 19 year-old welterweight won’t be fighting for UFC at all, having drawn his release earlier this week before setting foot inside the world-famous Octagon.
Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa added to UFC 284 in promotion’s return to Australia
UFC’s return to Australia has its first fight. In a pivotal Middleweight contender clash, former champion, Robert Whittaker (25-6), is set to face a one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa (14-2), at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia on Feb. 12, 2023. Whittaker announced the match up on Twitter today (Thurs., Oct. 20, 2022).
Here’s what Islam Makhachev thinks of Alex Volkanovski after running into ‘short’ backup for UFC 280
Reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is preparing to fight at the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event in case something happens to either headliner, but even if “The Great” does not replace Islam Makhachev or Charles Oliveira, the promotion is expected to grant him a lightweight title shot in early 2023.
Aljamain Sterling finds Dana White’s TJ Dillashaw comments ‘very strange’ — ‘You’re praising a guy who got caught’
Aljamain Sterling didn’t quite agree with Dana White’s recent comments praising his upcoming opponent, T.J. Dillashaw, this weekend at UFC 280 (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022). During fight week, White did his general media rounds and spoke about the Bantamweight title match up. Specifically touching on the now-permanent steroid stigma that’s following Dillashaw post-suspension, White said he feels Dillashaw handled everything, “like a man.”
Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw full fight preview | UFC 280
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight champions Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw will collide this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Sterling shut up a lot of people with his first title defense. The ending of the first Petr Yan...
