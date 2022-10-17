Golden Retriever Meeting Human 'Baby Brother' Melts Hearts Online

A video of a golden retriever has melted hearts online after it met its human "baby brother" for the first time.

Dogs are often called man's best friend—and after seeing Riley the dog's reaction to meeting a new family member, it's hard to disagree with that statement.

It is unsurprising that dogs are well thought of, as the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) found more than 48.2 million households in the U.S. had at least one pooch between 2017 and 2018.

The AVMA added that 76.8 million dogs were kept as pets in the U.S. in those years, making them more popular than cats.

In a viral TikTok video, which can be seen here, user hdbrosriley shared the moment Riley the golden retriever met the newborn for the first time.

As the clip begins, 8-year-old Riley could be seen excitedly wanting to get close to the new family member as his owner kneels down to introduce the baby to him.

Within seconds Riley starts to lick the baby, obviously happy to meet his new human sibling for the first time.

During the video, the person recording tells Riley to "be gentle," a request which he immediately follows.

Since being shared earlier over the weekend, the clip has attracted more than 1.1 million views and generated about 73,000 likes.

The overwhelming majority of those who commented on the video praised Riley and were impressed by how gentle he was.

One TikTok user said: "The way he listened when you said 'be gentle.'"

Another added: "He's trying too hard to be gentle but he's so excited at the same time."

A third posted as if they had a glimpse of Riley's thoughts: "Not a puppy, but we will protect our baby brother at all costs."

Meanwhile, a fourth user commented: "What a big brother to look after you."

In a statement sent to Newsweek, John Smith, a dog expert and founder of pet brand Yappy.com, said there were a number of things people could do to prepare their dogs for a new addition to the family.

He said: "Introducing a dog to a baby for the first time can be an overwhelming experience for you and your dog – your entire life changes, and with it so does your pet's routine.

"Dogs tend to like a routine as it helps them to feel secure, so the best way to prevent them from feeling unsettled is by preparing them well in advance. Your aim should be that by the time the baby arrives, they hardly notice any difference."

He recommended introducing your dog to new smells and objects; slowly increasing the volume of sounds; getting used to out-of-bounds areas; encouraging calm behavior; and crate training your dog by installing baby gates before the arrival so it is used to them.

Smith then offered the following tips people can make use of during the meeting itself:

If you're the mother, go in and greet your dog alone while your partner waits outside with the baby. If you've been away at the hospital for a few days, they'll be excited to see you.

In a room that your dog isn't territorial about (i.e., where they eat or sleep), and once your dog is calm, your partner should bring the baby in. Be gentle and show your dog their new brother/sister, let them sniff but do not get too close to the baby.

Stay in the room together for a little while and continue to encourage calm behavior. If your dog starts acting up, take your baby to another room while they calm down.

Pay close attention to your dog's body language to ensure they aren't feeling stressed. Warning signs to watch for include them licking their mouth and nose slowly, yawning, and of course, growling. If you notice any of these things, simply stay calm and take the baby to a different room to give everyone space to calm down.

Remember to always supervise. At no point should your dog and baby ever be left alone together even for a second, as even though you know your dog better than anyone. It's always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to the health and safety of your baby.

He added: "When it comes to your dog and baby meeting for the first time, calmness is key.

"Introduce changes gradually. That way, there will be no big surprises in store for your pup. And pay close attention to your dog and any stress signals they're displaying so any early warning signs can be addressed as early as possible."

Content involving dogs often receives millions of views on TikTok and other social media platforms with many viewers gushing over it.

Another video that showed a dog meeting their "baby brother" delighted TikTok users who viewed the footage more than 370,000 times.

In the clip shared by Ellie Treece, Reyna the Vizsla could be seen walking towards a newborn baby and putting her face right up close to him before sniffing him.