Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities
Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
The housing market is backfiring on home flippers
The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. New data analysis from First American Financial Corp FAF shows the $4.5 million home that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, and their twins share (at least part-time) in upscale Westlake, Texas — a suburb of Austin — is overvalued.
How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023
Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
The national average home value is $356,336 in the U.S., a figure that's expected to rise by 2.7% over the next year. In some cities, the average home costs less than that -- but not for long. In...
Updated: Odds of falling home prices in your local housing market, as told by one interactive map
These 335 housing markets are at "high" or "very high" risk of falling home prices.
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Bank of America forecasts exactly how many jobs will be lost as the US economy takes a downturn — and how quickly
Whether it's more likely to be "mild" or severe is up for debate, but. and more experts are predicting that the US economy will enter into a recession of some form in 2023. If this does come to pass, the US economy could have thousands of fewer jobs, Bank of America told clients in a report last Friday.
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food
After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall
Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June
Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Fall Next Year
It’s been quite a turnaround for the once-hot housing market: Home prices are already falling in many cities, and there’s more where that came from. New data from real estate company CoreLogic predicts the cities that are most at risk of home price declines over the next year. Here are the top five:
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
American cities are preparing for the worst and bracing for ‘stagflation and a possible economic downturn’
City governments are increasingly pessimistic about their budgets.
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
