CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
deseret.com

The housing market is backfiring on home flippers

The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Benzinga

Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country

This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. New data analysis from First American Financial Corp FAF shows the $4.5 million home that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, and their twins share (at least part-time) in upscale Westlake, Texas — a suburb of Austin — is overvalued.
The Hill

How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023

Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Business Insider

Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
Money

10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June

Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Fall Next Year

It’s been quite a turnaround for the once-hot housing market: Home prices are already falling in many cities, and there’s more where that came from. New data from real estate company CoreLogic predicts the cities that are most at risk of home price declines over the next year. Here are the top five:
money.com

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
