US News and World Report

Putin Demands All-Russia War Effort as He Declares Martial Law in Occupied Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he was introducing martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine that Moscow claimed last month as its own territory but is struggling to defend from Ukrainian advances. In televised remarks to members of his Security Council, Putin boosted the security...
US News and World Report

Putin Tightens Grip on Ukraine and Russia With Martial Law

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed and gave all regional governors in Russia emergency powers that open the door for sweeping new restrictions throughout the country. Putin didn’t immediately spell out the steps that would...
US News and World Report

U.S. Considering Joint Weapons Production With Taiwan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government is considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Taiwan, a business lobby said on Wednesday, an initiative intended to speed up arms transfers to bolster Taipei's deterrence against China. U.S. presidents have approved more than $20 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan since 2017...
US News and World Report

Russians Withdrew $7.5 Billion in Sept as They Left the Country - Central Bank

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian citizens withdrew 458 billion roubles ($7.5 billion) in cash from banks in September, with the bulk of the outflow recorded in the second half of the month when increased numbers of people were leaving the country, the central bank said on Thursday. On Sept. 21, President Vladimir...
US News and World Report

British Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Short, Chaotic Reign

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced Thursday that she would resign after a scant 45-day tenure that included a disastrous budget roll-out, a plunging pound and numerous policy U-turns. The turmoil culminated Wednesday evening in chaotic scenes in Parliament that saw several Conservative ministers rebel against the government and publicly and loudly voice their anger at their own leadership.
US News and World Report

U.N. Agency Flags Concern Over Mass Venezuelan Expulsions From U.S.

MEXICO CITY/CIUDAD JUAREZ (Reuters) - As hundreds of Venezuelan migrants were expelled to Mexico from the United States under a new policy over the past week, the United Nations voiced concern that shelters were being overwhelmed, leaving families without places to stay in the dangerous border region. More than 3,000...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Crisis Forces Some Russians to Work, Study From Home Again

LONDON (Reuters) - People in Russia's Belgorod region were being asked to work and study from home again on Friday - this time not because of the coronavirus pandemic but because of the eight-month-old war in neighbouring Ukraine. When President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday imposed martial law on four Russian-occupied...
US News and World Report

U.S. Charges 7 in Alleged Plot to Repatriate U.S. Resident to China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States unsealed criminal charges on Thursday against seven Chinese nationals accused of waging a surveillance and harassment campaign against a U.S. resident and his family, in a bid by the Chinese government to repatriate one of them back to China. The eight-count indictment, unsealed in...
US News and World Report

Day After U.S. Drone Accusations, Iran Advises Citizens Not to Visit Ukraine

(Reuters) -Iran advised its citizens on Friday not to travel to Ukraine and urged Iranians already there to leave, semi-official news agencies reported, a day after the United States accused Iran of helping Russia operate drones against Ukraine. The Iranian foreign ministry advisory did not refer to the U.S. allegation....
US News and World Report

Putin Shown Firing Rifle as He Inspects Mobilised Soldiers

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday inspected a training ground for mobilised troops and was shown firing shots from a sniper rifle in footage apparently intended to show his personal backing for soldiers heading to fight in Ukraine. Putin was accompanied on the trip to Ryazan, southeast of...
US News and World Report

Canada Bans New Handgun Sales in Latest Gun Control Action

(Reuters) -Regulations prohibiting the sale, purchase or transfer of handguns within Canada took effect on Friday, as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the measure builds on earlier efforts banning handgun imports. The handgun freeze was announced in May alongside proposed legislation that would implement the nation's strongest gun control...
US News and World Report

Chinese Capital Steps up COVID Measures as Cases Quadruple

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's capital, Beijing, has dialled up measures to stop COVID, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its case load in recent weeks, just as a key Communist Party congress entered full swing. The city of 21 million people on Thursday...
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Spain Moves Yacht Linked to Russian Oligarch After Payments Stop - Ministry Source

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spanish authorities moved a luxury yacht linked to the sanctioned head of Russian defence group Rostec after the shipyard where it was berthed stopped receiving payments for its repairs, a transport ministry source said. The multi-million-dollar Valerie was transferred to a marina last month, the source and...
US News and World Report

UK's Truss Says She Will Resign as PM

LONDON (Reuters) -Liz Truss said on Thursday she would resign as prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed. A leadership election will be completed within the next week to replace Truss,...
US News and World Report

Kosovo Seizes Alpine Holiday Villas in Permit Corruption Probe

BREZOVICA, Kosovo (Reuters) - Kosovo police have seized dozens of holiday villas in an alpine national park where some owners are suspected of paying local officials heavy bribes to secure building permits, officials said on Thursday. It is the biggest police operation since Prime Minister Albin Kurti came to power...
US News and World Report

The Big Reveal: Xi Set to Introduce China's Next Standing Committee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Xi Jinping, poised to clinch a third five-year term as China's leader, will on Sunday preside over the most dramatic moment of the Communist Party's twice-a-decade congress and reveal the members of its elite Politburo Standing Committee. Xi's break with precedent to rule beyond a decade was...

