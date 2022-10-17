ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Wasps placed into administration as holding company ceases trading

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pymp_0icB9BU300

Gallagher Premiership club Wasps have been placed into administration.

Wasps Holdings Limited is the holding company for Wasps men’s and women’s rugby teams, and Wasps netball. The company has ceased trading with immediate effect.

The administrators FRP said that 167 employees have been made redundant, including all members of the playing squads and coaching staff.

Confirmation of the widely-expected move for Wasps Holdings Limited came in a statement from the administrators.

Wasps follow fellow Gallagher Premiership club Worcester into administration, with the league now operating as an 11-team competition.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Holders Australia score 15 tries in ruthless thrashing of Scotland

Australia kicked off the second round of matches in the 2021 World Cup in ominous fashion with a merciless 84-0 rout of Scotland in Coventry.The Kangaroos showed their ruthless streak against their outclassed opponents, running in 15 tries without reply, four of them from pacey winger Josh Addo-Carr, in front of a 10,276 crowd at the Coventry Building Society Arena.To compound the Bravehearts’ misery, fellow winger Campbell Graham, who was set to play for them before the Kangaroos came calling, scored a hat-trick on his debut.Scotland, with just four Super League players and Euan Aitken from the NRL, were simply...
The Independent

The Independent

889K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy