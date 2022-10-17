Read full article on original website
bizneworleans.com
William Henry Shane Jr. Receives ‘Jefferson First’ Philanthropy Award
METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Community Foundation has named William Henry Shane Jr. the inaugural recipient of the “Jefferson First” Philanthropy Award. JCF aimed to recognize an individual who made a significant contribution to Jefferson Parish through their philanthropic giving, community service, actions, talents and dedication. Born...
Loyola Maroon
Loyola victim speaks out after NOPD lacks urgency in responses
It was October of 2019. A former Loyola student was out with her friends at a Halloween party when someone approached her and offered her a drink. She accepted it and woke up on the party’s filthy bathroom floor two hours later to the sound of her friends pounding on the door and finally barging in.
NOLA.com
Longtime Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office contractor terminates agreement amid poaching allegations
A longtime contractor terminated its agreement with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office to provide technology services earlier this year after the agency began hiring the firm’s employees as part of a move to do the work in house. Major Services Inc., an IT services provider formerly owned by...
Mid-City restaurant grapples with crime concerns after employee was killed
NEW ORLEANS — A sign on the door of Jimmy John’s on North Carrollton in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighborhood, let customers know that the sandwich shop was now closing at 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The sign also said the restaurant is cutting its hours as...
bizneworleans.com
Port of New Orleans to Host Procurement Event
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) and New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) will host a Procurement Contractor’s Resource Event on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at NOPB’s Joe Spot Training Center, 4822 Tchoupitoulas St. “Local and...
Tremé resident fighting alleged contractor damage to her home
Jalence Isle says that on Good Friday weekend in April, the roadwork that was started in her neighborhood began making problems on her property.
wgno.com
NOPD officer shot last week has history of leadership
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Years before Louis Blackmon joined the NOPD, he was recognized for his leadership potential. Now, nearly a week after he was shot, his attacker remains on the lose. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. In 2015, WGNO interviewed...
WDSU
New Orleans transition home aims to give formerly incarcerated women a safe space
NEW ORLEANS — The Executive Director of Voice of the Experienced spent 27 years of his life in Angola prison. He now spends his time helping other incarcerated people by creating a safe haven. WDSU reporter Kourtney Williams spoke with Norris Henderson about a civic project that creates a...
bizneworleans.com
Metairie Bank Hires 3
METAIRIE – The board of directors of Metairie Bank and Trust Co. announced that Michael Klumpp will become the community bank’s new CFO, Tonie Carriere will take over as HR director, and Hanna Miller will serve as Covington ops manager. “We can’t be more pleased to welcome these...
WDSU
New Orleans woman struck, killed in hit-and-run honored with balloon release
The family of a New Orleans woman killed in a hit-and-run paid tribute to her Friday. Mary McLeod, 36, died after being struck in a hit-and-run in New Orleans last weekend. A balloon release was held in her honor. The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of...
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
WDSU
New Orleans police search for truck possibly connected to fatal hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a vehicle it says may be involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 30 at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bundy Road. Police say around 8 p.m. a pedestrian was struck and killed...
fox8live.com
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating two business break-ins that happened a few blocks apart Monday night (Oct. 17). First, police say a woman with a handgun barged into the McDonald’s at 2856 South Claiborne Ave., went behind the counter, and forced five people into a freezer just after 8 p.m.
‘I’m not shocked at all’ NOLA residents un-phased by inspectors not fulfilling their duties
A new report from the Inspector General's office in New Orleans showcases how serious problems are in the city's department of safety and permits. Residents told WGNO's Amy Russo they're not shocked that inspectors don't seem to be fulfilling their duties.
WDSU
School bus carrying disabled children stuck on Freret Street due to pothole, a mom blames the city
NEW ORLEANS — A school bus carrying disabled children got stuck in a pothole on Thursday morning on Freret and Second Street in Central City. Stephanie Patterson, a mom of a child who rides that school bus and lives on the other side of the street, says her son has special needs, and he is the second stop that school bus picks up in the morning.
NOLA.com
Video: 2 women shoot guns from vehicle driving on New Orleans interstate
Police are looking for two women after a video reportedly shows them shooting guns from a vehicle that's driving on the interstate near downtown New Orleans. The women in the video are 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles, police said, and authorities are requesting the public's help locating them.
wbrz.com
VIDEO: Women seen shooting guns out car window in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for two women after discovering a video of them allegedly firing guns out of a moving vehicle on a highway. The New Orleans Police Department said India Fazande, 21, and Erica Settles, 19, are wanted for questioning after officers found social media video of the stunt on U.S. 90 Business near the Loyola Avenue exit.
Armed woman forces McDonald's workers into freezer, robs business
New Orleans Police are looking for a woman they say armed herself and robbed a local McDonald’s. “Suspect armed with handgun entered business and went behind counter, forcing victims into freezer,” an initial police report details.
WDSU
NOPD arrests 2 juveniles for bringing guns to a youth football game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old for being accused of bringing guns to a youth football game at Joe Brown Park. According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with illegally carrying a weapon on Oct. 19 around 6:30 p.m. during a football game between Kipp East Academy and Laurel Middle School.
NOLA.com
Metairie man convicted of tricking women into changing his diapers pleads guilty in new case
A Metairie man on probation for tricking women into changing his diapers by pretending to be mentally disabled pleaded guilty this week to again attempting the scam on a new victim, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Rutledge Deas IV, 32, pleaded guilty Monday to human trafficking in Jefferson Parish's...
