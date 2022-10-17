ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

Related
bizneworleans.com

William Henry Shane Jr. Receives ‘Jefferson First’ Philanthropy Award

METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Community Foundation has named William Henry Shane Jr. the inaugural recipient of the “Jefferson First” Philanthropy Award. JCF aimed to recognize an individual who made a significant contribution to Jefferson Parish through their philanthropic giving, community service, actions, talents and dedication. Born...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Loyola Maroon

Loyola victim speaks out after NOPD lacks urgency in responses

It was October of 2019. A former Loyola student was out with her friends at a Halloween party when someone approached her and offered her a drink. She accepted it and woke up on the party’s filthy bathroom floor two hours later to the sound of her friends pounding on the door and finally barging in.
bizneworleans.com

Port of New Orleans to Host Procurement Event

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) and New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) will host a Procurement Contractor’s Resource Event on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at NOPB’s Joe Spot Training Center, 4822 Tchoupitoulas St. “Local and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

NOPD officer shot last week has history of leadership

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Years before Louis Blackmon joined the NOPD, he was recognized for his leadership potential. Now, nearly a week after he was shot, his attacker remains on the lose. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. In 2015, WGNO interviewed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Metairie Bank Hires 3

METAIRIE – The board of directors of Metairie Bank and Trust Co. announced that Michael Klumpp will become the community bank’s new CFO, Tonie Carriere will take over as HR director, and Hanna Miller will serve as Covington ops manager. “We can’t be more pleased to welcome these...
METAIRIE, LA
wbrz.com

VIDEO: Women seen shooting guns out car window in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for two women after discovering a video of them allegedly firing guns out of a moving vehicle on a highway. The New Orleans Police Department said India Fazande, 21, and Erica Settles, 19, are wanted for questioning after officers found social media video of the stunt on U.S. 90 Business near the Loyola Avenue exit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD arrests 2 juveniles for bringing guns to a youth football game

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old for being accused of bringing guns to a youth football game at Joe Brown Park. According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with illegally carrying a weapon on Oct. 19 around 6:30 p.m. during a football game between Kipp East Academy and Laurel Middle School.

Comments / 0

Community Policy