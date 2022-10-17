Westmoreland campus clippings: Pitt-Greensburg women's tennis defends AMCC title

Pitt-Greensburg pulled off a repeat as it defended its Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference women’s tennis title.

The Bobcats handled Penn State Behrend, 5-0, in the conference title match.

UPG (11-1) will play in the NCAA Tournament in May.

The Bobcats rolled through the Nos. 2 and 5 singles matches, and swept three doubles matches to claim another title.

Freshman Eden Richey (Valley) and junior Abigail Rosman were named to the all-tournament team.

Junior Emily Ruhlman and Richey won at No. 1 doubles. Rosman and junior Amber Sterrett (Derry) and junior Cathryn Rossi and junior Isabella Lane (Burrell) teamed up for doubles wins.

Sterrett set the program record with her 11th straight singles, and she was a combined 11-0.

Football

Old Dominion: Redshirt junior Robert Kennedy (Jeannette) had four tackles in a 49-21 win over Coastal Carolina.

Saint Vincent: The Bearcats snapped a two-game skid with a 41-25 victory over Geneva in a PAC game at Chuck Noll Field.

Senior quarterback Brady Walker threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a touchdown, and sophomore Ja’Tier Berkley had 92 yards rushing and a score. Sophomore D.J. Gray added 93 yards on the ground.

Junior Molayo Irefin added five receptions for 74 yards and a TD for SVC (2-4, 2-2).

Defensively, junior Derius May led the Bearcats with eight tackles, and senior Ahmad Shaw had an interception.

Washington & Jefferson: Junior linebacker Justin Johns (Franklin Regional) had six tackles and two pass breakups, but the Presidents lost 12-7 to Carnegie Mellon.

Waynesburg: Freshman Isaac Trout (Southmoreland) hauled in a 46-yard touchdown reception as the Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-2) defeated Bethany, 34-17.

Men’s soccer

Cal (Pa.): Senior Jake Nebinski (Norwin) had an assist for the Vulcans in a 2-1 loss to Shippensburg, which got the winner on an own goal.

When Cal fell to Mercyhurst, 4-0, freshman goalkeeper AJ Visco (Penn-Trafford) made a season-high six saves.

Grove City: Sophomore defender Luke Kimmich (Franklin Regional) had an assist for the Wolverines in a 4-2 win over Bethany. His brother, back-line mate Matt Kimmich (Franklin Regional), was recognized during the senior day win.

Lebanon Valley: Senior Zach Snider (Franklin Regional) scored two goals in a 7-1 win against Hood in Middle Atlantic Conference play.

Pitt-Greensburg: Freshman Caleb Yuricha (Norwin), sophomore Vinny Treonze and sophomore Lucas Killen (Penn-Trafford) scored for UPG (7-3-4, 3-0-1) in a 3-0 win over Pitt-Bradford.

Junior Danny Rodgers earned the shutout in net.

Yuricha was named the AMCC Offensive Player of the Week.

Westminster: Grad student Tyler Caterino (Monessen) had a goal, his ninth of the season and 23rd of his career, in a 1-1 draw with Geneva.

Sophomore midfielder Lucas Toohey (Mt. Pleasant) had a goal, and Caterino added an assist in the Titans’ 3-1 win over Waynesburg.

Women’s soccer

The Citadel: Grad midfielder Lexy Kendro (Norwin) scored her second goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to Mercer. She also has an assist this season.

Pitt-Greensburg: Senior Ashley Lucas already has put her stamp on the Pitt-Greensburg women’s soccer program. She has helped elevate the Bobcats into a perennial contender in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.

Now, the go-to striker has a record to prove it.

Lucas scored a pair of goals in a 9-0 win over Pitt-Bradford to give her 50 for her career, breaking the program’s all-time mark of 48 set by UPG Hall of Famer Jen (McIntosh) Luciew.

Freshman Maya Wertelet added two goals in the win for UPG (10-3-1, 4-0).

Lucas was named the AMCC Offensive Player of the Week.

Westminster: Sophomore midfielder Mackenzie Powell (Penn-Trafford) scored a goal, and sophomore Brooke Horvath (Franklin Regional) added an assist as the Titans (9-3-1, 5-1 PAC) defeated Geneva, 3-0.