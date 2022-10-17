Read full article on original website
Ryan Tubridy announces break from RTÉ show next week and reveals his replacement
Ryan Tubridy will be off air from his RTÉ Radio 1 show next week. The broadcaster is "taking a little mid term break" in the lead up to Halloween and he will be temporarily replaced by another well known presenter. He revealed the news to listeners live on his...
RTE's Marty Morrissey says he originally didn't want to take part in upcoming Christmas panto
Marty Morrissey will be making his pantomime debut this winter as he's taking part in Snow White & Sammy and Buffy. The RTE sports commentator will be starring as the Magic Mirror in Alan Hughes’ beloved annual panto. While he's very excited now, Marty revealed he was initially reluctant...
Music legend Daniel O'Donnell is the latest star to join TikTok
Great news for Irish folk and country music fans- you can now keep up-to-date with Daniel O’Donnell on the popular TikTok app. The entertainer posted a clip on the platform yesterday welcoming fans and new followers to the recently established account. ‘I’m delighted to welcome you to my Tiktok...
RTE’s Blathnaid Treacy shows off incredible home transformation after knocking down wall
Blathnaid Treacy has shown off her stunning home transformation as she puts the finishing touches together. She explained that after knocking down a wall and closing up a door, they created a cosy and colourful space. The radio presenter shared the incredible before and after pictures of her renovation. Blathnaid...
Una Healy says she enjoys being single and isn't 'desperate' to find love
Una Healy says she is enjoying the single life and isn't "desperate" to find love. The pop star turned presenter is happy to focus on herself and her two children, Aoife and Tadhg. Una was previously married former rugby player Ben Foden, whom she shares her children with, but they...
RTE confirms new host of popular RTE Radio One show Countrywide
RTE has confirmed the new host of popular RTE Radio One show Countrywide. Philip Boucher-Hayes is set to take over from Damien O'Reilly as the new host. Former presenter Damien O'Reilly announced his departure from the programme after 24 years yesterday, surprising long-time listeners. Philip spoke about the new opportunity,...
Pam Richardson 'settling in to married life well' with Galway GAA star & councillor Eddie Hoare
Pam Richardson-Hoare has had a self-described "hectic year," and with tying the knot, embarking on a much anticipated honeymoon and purchasing a first home with husband Eddie Hoare in the space of just over 12 months, it's an accurate description. The fashion influencer and model (who also works full time...
Former RTE star Eoghan McDermott to return to Love Island Australia job
Former RTE star Eoghan McDermott will return to his Love Island Australia job. The radio presenter did the voiceovers for the show’s first two seasons, before Cork comedian Stephen Mullan took over the role. He disappeared from the reality show in 2021 after being wrongly accused of sexual misconduct.
Niall Horan's mum Maura calls Joe Duffy on RTE's Liveline to defend son after documentary
Niall Horan's mother Maura Gallagher phoned into Liveline today to defend her son after he was criticised for drinking Guinness in a documentary that aired on Virgin Media on Sunday night. Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar followed Niall and fellow singer Lewis Capaldi as they took a road...
Glenda Gilson taught son Bobby a valuable lesson with her new Christmas role
Glenda Gilson says her new Christmas role taught her son Bobby a valuable lesson. The television presenter is the ambassador for the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal 2022 which directly helps children facing poverty in 13 countries across Africa and Eastern Europe. She shared that she has involved her sons,...
