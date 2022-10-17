ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rsvplive.ie

Music legend Daniel O'Donnell is the latest star to join TikTok

Great news for Irish folk and country music fans- you can now keep up-to-date with Daniel O’Donnell on the popular TikTok app. The entertainer posted a clip on the platform yesterday welcoming fans and new followers to the recently established account. ‘I’m delighted to welcome you to my Tiktok...
Una Healy says she enjoys being single and isn't 'desperate' to find love

Una Healy says she is enjoying the single life and isn't "desperate" to find love. The pop star turned presenter is happy to focus on herself and her two children, Aoife and Tadhg. Una was previously married former rugby player Ben Foden, whom she shares her children with, but they...
RTE confirms new host of popular RTE Radio One show Countrywide

RTE has confirmed the new host of popular RTE Radio One show Countrywide. Philip Boucher-Hayes is set to take over from Damien O'Reilly as the new host. Former presenter Damien O'Reilly announced his departure from the programme after 24 years yesterday, surprising long-time listeners. Philip spoke about the new opportunity,...
Former RTE star Eoghan McDermott to return to Love Island Australia job

Former RTE star Eoghan McDermott will return to his Love Island Australia job. The radio presenter did the voiceovers for the show’s first two seasons, before Cork comedian Stephen Mullan took over the role. He disappeared from the reality show in 2021 after being wrongly accused of sexual misconduct.
Glenda Gilson taught son Bobby a valuable lesson with her new Christmas role

Glenda Gilson says her new Christmas role taught her son Bobby a valuable lesson. The television presenter is the ambassador for the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal 2022 which directly helps children facing poverty in 13 countries across Africa and Eastern Europe. She shared that she has involved her sons,...

