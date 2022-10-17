ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Point scores in OT, Lightning top Panthers 3-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored twice, including the game-winner on the power play 2:08 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Friday night. The Lightning won it with Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk in the box for slashing and boarding 39 seconds into overtime. Victor Hedman was called for roughing which made it a 4-on-3 for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos also scored for Tampa Bay. Tkachuk and Rudolfs Balcers scored for Florida. Florida, which was swept out of the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Lightning in May, came into the third holding a 2-1 lead. With 9:29 remaining, Point deflected Nikita Kucherov’s shot past Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to tie the score.
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
