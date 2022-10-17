SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored twice, including the game-winner on the power play 2:08 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Friday night. The Lightning won it with Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk in the box for slashing and boarding 39 seconds into overtime. Victor Hedman was called for roughing which made it a 4-on-3 for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos also scored for Tampa Bay. Tkachuk and Rudolfs Balcers scored for Florida. Florida, which was swept out of the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Lightning in May, came into the third holding a 2-1 lead. With 9:29 remaining, Point deflected Nikita Kucherov’s shot past Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to tie the score.

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO