CBS Austin
The 36th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour Showcases Nine Architects Oct. 22-23
Austin, tx — The 36th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour returns October 22-23, 2022. Showcasing design excellence, the beloved autumn Austin event is a self-guided tour of both new and newly renovated homes designed by local architects. The nationally recognized Homes Tour returns to its popular in-person format this year following virtual and hybrid tours in 2020 and 2021.
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Pippy!
Whether you're carving pumpkins or handing out candy, this pup would be the perfect Halloween companion. Katie Kennedy from Austin Humane Society is here to tell us about adoptable dog, Pippy! Firehouse Animal Health Centers are passionate about helping all pets find their forever home. Follow us on Instagram and...
CBS Austin
700 River, a 43-story luxury residential tower in Austin's Rainey District breaks ground
AUSTIN, Texas — High Street Residential (HSR), MSD Partners, and River Street Partners broke ground on a new luxury residential tower in the Rainey District of Austin. 700 River will rise 43 stories and include 377 units with 30,00 square feet of high-end amenities. It will span 400,000 square feet and include 3,400 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
CBS Austin
New mural by Federico Archuleta revealed at Tecovas store opening on South Congress
AUSTIN, Texas — South Congress is getting some new art. A new mural created by local artist Federico Archuleta over his original work of 'La Virgen de Guadalupe with a candle' was revealed on Friday in Austin. This will be the updated mural going up at the corner of...
CBS Austin
A funky taco spot creating international flavors!
Keeping Austin weird is exactly what Velvet Taco at Domain NORTHSIDE is all about. It’s a funky taco joint exploring the boundaries of multicultural cuisines outside of the usual Tex-Mex. Chelsey Khan chats with General Manager, Devon Glenn. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on...
CBS Austin
Q2 and Austin FC are ready to honor new non-profits with a Q-mmunity Gives grant!
The inspiring Q-mmunity Gives grant program returns after launching last year. Now 3 local non-profits have a chance to get a $50,000 grant from Austin FC and Q2 to help continue their important work in the central Texas community. Q2's Kelley Coffman joined us on the show to share more about the program and application process.
CBS Austin
Cool temps and fewer crowds! Laura Begley Bloom has tips to take advantage of fall travel
Fall is an amazing time to travel! Many destinations are far less crowded than in the summer months and there are tons of deals to be had. Joining us today with some great fall travel ideas and money-saving tips is travel expert Laura Begley Bloom!. Follow us on Instagram and...
CBS Austin
AFD responds to storage unit fire behind retail chain store in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A storage unit behind a north Austin Target store caught on fire Friday morning. The fire happened at the Target located at 10107 Research Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. The Austin Fire Department said the storage unit was full of boxes when it caught on fire. No...
CBS Austin
Don't Be A Monster! House of Torment hosts anti-bullying night
AUSTIN, Texas — House of Torment Haunted Houses is celebrating National Bullying Prevention Month by hosting its anti-bullying night in partnership with the nonprofit, Don't Be A Monster, on October 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. Frank, the Don't Be A Monster Icon, will be present to share his...
CBS Austin
Austin family says new gene therapy at Dell Children's saved baby Noah
At Dell Children's Medical Center gene therapy is saving babies' lives. The ground-breaking treatment means children with Spinal Muscular Atrophy or SMA will live past the age of two. For one Austin family the gene therapy is the science of miracles. “We had our son and shortly after he was...
CBS Austin
From fun to frightening Party City hosts its Halloween Spooktacular
Party City is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular! As the leader of the Halloween season in costumes, décor, and accessories for all ages, Party City is the one-stop-shop for all celebration essentials. Party City makes it easy for their customers to get what they need, how they need it – in store, via curbside pickup or delivered direct to home as quickly as same day.
CBS Austin
Formula One doubles/triples the cost of hotel rooms as far as San Marcos
Circuit of the Americas is ready to host its 10th Formula One race this weekend. The United States Grand Prix brought in $434 million in spending in 2021 and this year that number is expected to go even higher. The tourist dollars aren't limited to Austin. Round Rock, Georgetown, and...
CBS Austin
Local non-profit announces affordable housing development in NE Austin
Local non-profit BiGAUSTIN announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in Northeast Austin. It will be an equity joint venture with Banc of America Community Development Company, LLC. The ASPIRE development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood...
CBS Austin
Hundreds will skip F1 crowds by instead arriving by private jet at Austin's airport
Austin's airport is expecting as many as 30,000 passengers to go through the terminal every day through the long Formula 1 weekend, but one small sector of air passengers will be arriving in style on their private jets. For many Formula 1 fans one of the first views they get...
CBS Austin
Grease fire breaks out at long-time East Austin restaurant, Sam's Bar-B-Que
AUSTIN, Texas — A grease fire broke out in an iconic East Austin restaurant Wednesday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Sam's Bar-B-Que at 2000 E. 12th Street around 8:50 a.m. Fire crews quickly attacked the flames and extinguished the fire by 9:04 a.m.
CBS Austin
Two Austin bars make Esquire Magazine's '32 Best Gay Bars in America' list
AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin bars made the Esquire Magazine's list of the "32 Best Gay Bars in America." Rain on 4th and Cheer Up Charlies are on the list. Rain is a popular gay nightclub that hosts weekly events including bingo in downtown Austin off of West 4th Street between Lavaca and Colorado streets. Esquire’s Market Editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas said the outside deck area is perfect for catching fresh air and scanning the mixed crowd.
CBS Austin
Blue Man Group Comes To Austin
Blue Man Group comes to Bass Concert Hall for 2 nights on their new North American tour with original pulsing music! Celebrating 35 years, their signature drumming, custom-made instruments, and quirky comedy will leave you in awe. CBS Austin had the opportunity to talk to Blue Man Captain, Adam Zuick,...
CBS Austin
Austin 4th-grader breaks World Record for solving Rubik’s Cube blindfolded
Austin, tx — How many 9-year-old kids can say that they have a Rubik’s Cube world record? The holder of the World Records India title of ‘Youngest Cuber to Solve 3x3x3 Blindfolded” can! Vyom Sharma, a 4th-Grade student at Harmony School of Endeavor – Austin (HSEnd), began his journey at 4 years old and reached his current pinnacle of success in 2021 as an 8-year-old champion cuber. This school year, he began mentoring other student cubers at HSEnd.
CBS Austin
Georgetown PD searching for suspects involved in home construction site material thefts
AUSTIN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the owners of several vehicles involved in new home construction site thefts. Police say they have seen an increase in construction material being stolen from sites in and around Georgetown as well as areas outside city limits in Williamson County.
