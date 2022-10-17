Read full article on original website
Eagles End Regular Season With Loss to Alleman
Mercer County finished their regular season with a loss in three sets to Alleman Thursday. In the loss, senior Madi Frieden set a new school record for digs in a single match with 23. The Golden Eagles and Pioneers will meet next week to begin regional play. Alleman def Mercer...
Orion-Sherrard Advances To Regional Championship
Orion-Sherrard blanked Morris 3-0 in a boys soccer regional semifinal from the IHSA 2A LaSalle-Peru Regional Tuesday. Cole Kimball, Alex Syslo, and Chris Moody scored in the win. Goalkeeper Bob Johnson stopped all eight shots he faced in the win. Orion-Sherrard is now 20-3-3 on the season. They will play Streator in the regional championship Friday.
Rosetta A. Simpkins – Graveside Services 10/22/22
Rosetta A. Simpkins, 94 of Aledo, Illinois, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Mercer Manor in Aledo. Graveside services are 2:30 p.m., Saturday, October 22, at the Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. There is no visitation. Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Martha Nielsen – Visitation & Graveside Service 10/22/22
Martha was born May 15, 1934 in Duncan Township, Illinois the daughter of Floyd and Veneta Braucht Mayhew. On February 14, 1959 she married Eugene Nielsen in Buffalo Prairie. Martha and Eugene lived in San Gabriel, California for many years, with Martha returning in 2002 to live in Aledo. While in California, Martha worked for United Airlines and Mountain View Mortuary. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star and the Mercer County Quilters Club. Martha was a talented quilter and avid doll collector, and enjoyed genealogy.
30-Foot Christmas Tree For Downtown Aledo?
The Christmas season could include a 30-foot Christmas tree in downtown Aledo. It’s something the city is working on says Mayor Chris Hagloch.
Solar Farm Project Planned Near Viola
A 43-acre solar farm project okayed by the Mercer County Zoning Board. The action taken Thursday night. Kiera Gavin represents Cultivate Power. She says the proposed site is in Greene Township, just north of Viola off U.S. 67. Several neighbors spoke in opposition, expressing concern over the views created by...
